Splunk Government Logging Modernization Program helps federal agencies meet cybersecurity requirements

Hillstone Network introduced iSource, an XDR (extended threat response) solution. “iSource is groundbreaking and literally embodies our mantra and vision of helping our customers ‘see, understand, and act’ on threats,” said Tim Liu, co-founder & CTO, Hillstone Networks. “iSource allows you to comprehensively see by connecting all devices through its centralized management capability; understand through its ML-enhanced threat correlation analysis engine; and act using its cyber kill chain methodology. The end result is a more efficient security operation that delivers intelligence, simplicity and peace of mind.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO