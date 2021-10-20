CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Splunk Government Logging Modernization Program helps federal agencies meet cybersecurity requirements

Splunk announced the Government Logging Modernization Program, which is designed to help Federal government agencies meet the requirements of cyber incident response per Executive Order and guidance included in OMB M-21-31 under the Biden Administration. Splunk is offering significant discounts across cloud computing, data storage, software and professional services...

