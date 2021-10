Caleb Williams has burst onto the scene for Oklahoma as a true freshman after usurping Spencer Rattler as the Sooners’ starting quarterback, and he has a realistic chance to lead the team into the College Football Playoff. Williams led a comeback against Texas two weeks ago before putting up big numbers in a win over TCU last weekend, so no one has slowed him down so far. On Monday, Kirk Herbstreit went so far as to say on “The ESPN College Football Podcast” that he would be “shocked” if Williams does not end up a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

