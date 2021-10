Several passengers on a moving train in Pennsylvania saw a man sexually assaulting a woman last week but did not intervene, officials said. The man is now facing criminal charges for rape and assault.The attack took place around 11pm on 13 October when the woman was riding a train to Upper Darby town on the Market Frankford line of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (Septa).The man, identified as 35-year-old Fiston Ngoy, sat next to the woman and tried to start a conversation with her. Over the next few minutes, Mr Ngoy was seen getting aggressive and harassing her.When she...

