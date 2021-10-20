Pekin Girls Capture Mike Jay Title

DRYDEN — In a physical back-and-forth game, the Marathon girls soccer team scored two goals late in the second half to pull away from Odessa-Montour and captured the Interscholastic Athletic Conference Small School Championship Saturday at Tompkins Cortland Community College by a score of 2-0. Neither the Olympians nor Indians could find the net, though opportunities were there for both. It was in the 72nd minute that the Olympians would finally take the lead. After a clearance from the Olympians defense, the ball found Delta Barber, who gained possession and lightly tapped one past Indians keeper Keyonna Garrison for a 1-0 lead.

MARATHON, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO