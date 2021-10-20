Pekin Girls Capture Mike Jay Title

The Ocean City High School girls soccer team, coming off an overtime win against Millville in the first round, defeated visiting Mainland, 2-0, to capture the Cape Atlantic League championship Monday. Kasey McDonnell and Summer Reimet both scored for the Red Raiders, who avenged their overtime loss to Mainland less...
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South’s girls soccer team moved on step closer to winning the program’s first-ever league title with a 1-1 draw with Newton last week. The Panthers scored early when Makiah Newport found the back of the net on an assist from Madison Hundley with 35:20 remaining in the first half.
The Truckee girls’ tennis team captured a Class 3A Northern Region championship following a 13-5 win against rivals South Tahoe. The girls’ regional tournament, held last week at the Tahoe Donner Tennis Center, will conclude today and Saturday with singles and doubles matchups. Truckee’s Mia Jones goes into the tournament as the Wolverines top-seeded player, having qualified fifth overall out of the Class 3A Northern Region. In doubles, Ryan Phelan and Olivia Fuszard qualified as the top seeds as part of a group that includes Wolverines’ Amber Hansford and Naomi Park as the No. 2 seed and Sophia Wasson and Samantha Schram as the No. 3 seed.
5 years ago (2016): Central Catholic’s Andrew Einck hauled in two touchdown passes from Max Moews and batted away a Mahomet-Seymour fourth down pass in the final minute to preserve a 14-6 Saints victory and clinching the Corn Belt Conference title in the final year of the conference’s existence. 15...
Local Sports Published 10/15/2021 10:56PM, Last Updated 10/15/2021 11:04PM. Marshfield - After a shaky alternate-fall season this past spring, the SPASH Panthers rebounded in a huge way. Entering the final week of the regular season, the team needed a win against conference foe Marshfield to earn at least a share of the VFA. Not only did the Panthers get the job done, they outscored the Tigers 22-0 down the stretch to finish in a three-way tie for first place.
DAYTON — Early in the third set, West Side libero Madalyn Barzee spryly lunged forward on a difficult serve receive and delivered a near perfect pass to setter Laney Beckstead, who found first-team all-state outside hitter Jesse Mariscal for one of her 14 kills. Yep, it was that kind of...
Maddox Crowder proved to be calm and collected well beyond his years as he shot nine-under-par to win the two-day TSSAA Class AA Golf Tournament held Monday and Tuesday at Sevierville Golf Club. The 15-year-old Macon County freshman led the tournament by one stroke after shooting a six-under-par 66 on...
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The ESM girls soccer team defeated J-D on Saturday afternoon 3-0, winning the SCAC Empire League Championship. The Spartans have won 12 straight games, all by shutouts. Freshman Leah Rehm scored two goals for ESM in the win over J-D. ESM improves to 13-2-1 on...
The Livingston Academy Lady Wildcats captured the District 6/AA girls’ soccer tournament championship with a 2-1 win over Cumberland County on Thursday night at Dekalb County High School. The Lady Wildcats scored with 17:41 remaining in the match to secure the district title. They will host their semifinal matchup against...
(Oct. 15, 2021) The Stephen Decatur golf team captured the Bayside Conference championship title by one stroke over Kent Island last Thursday at Queenstown Golf Course. Decatur, the top team of the Bayside South, edged out Kent Island, the No. 1 North Bayside squad, 338-339. “The team played extremely well...
The Moline High School girls tennis team entered Saturday’s sectional semifinals with four girls who had already punched their tickets to state. Their work, however, wasn't done. All of the Maroons' remaining entries got wins Saturday that not only built momentum heading to state but also helped Moline squeak past...
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Central Catholic No. 2 doubles team may have been down in the final. But they certainly weren’t out. The duo of Bowdie Fox and Alex King got down early in both sets, but rallied to defeat Elkhorn Mt. Michael’s Colin Eich and Eric Kaps 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 to capture the No. 2 doubles title during the state tennis meet Friday at the Woods Tennis Center.
A young man’s dream turned to reality last weekend on the 18-hole course at NorthStar Golf Club. Sandy Valley’s Connor Ritter shot a 1-over-par 145 to capture the Division II State Golf Championship. “I am so happy and proud of Connor,” stated Head Coach Gary Offenberger. “Hard work and dedication...
DRYDEN — In a physical back-and-forth game, the Marathon girls soccer team scored two goals late in the second half to pull away from Odessa-Montour and captured the Interscholastic Athletic Conference Small School Championship Saturday at Tompkins Cortland Community College by a score of 2-0. Neither the Olympians nor Indians could find the net, though opportunities were there for both. It was in the 72nd minute that the Olympians would finally take the lead. After a clearance from the Olympians defense, the ball found Delta Barber, who gained possession and lightly tapped one past Indians keeper Keyonna Garrison for a 1-0 lead.
BLAIRSVILLE — Cambria Heights is experiencing a season of firsts. It’s the Highlanders first year in the Heritage Conference, where they won their first game and then the next seven to take home the title of conference champions — what could be the first of many. Cambria Heights sealed the Heritage title with a 20-7 victory over a fierce River Valley team on Friday night at Memorial Field.
The Tuscola Mountaineers girls golf team won the 2021 Mountain Seven 3A conference championship, wrapping up the tournament Wednesday, Oct. 13. The Mountaineers routed second-place West Henderson by 61 strokes, totaling 559 points to West Henderson’s 620. Tuscola freshman McKenna Williams won Conference Player of the Year honors. Because of...
Two Bergen County teams battled it out for the Group 2 title, and Demarest, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Leonia, 4-1, in the final round on Thursday at Mercer County Park in West Windsor. The championship is Demarest’s second all-time and second in a row dating back...
Mahomet-Seymour’s unbeaten football team used a career-best performance from senior Nolan Nierenhausen on Friday (Oct. 15) in an 18-0 shutout over Mattoon. The victory enabled the Bulldogs to claim the Apollo Conference crown without a league loss. Nierenhausen was the offensive workhorse. He was called upon 35 times and rushed...
BOYNE CITY – Boyne City won the Northern Michigan Football Conference Leaders championship in outright fashion with a 48-0 win over Elk Rapids on Friday. The Division 6 ninth-ranked Ramblers (7-1, 5-0) led 13-0 after a quarter and 41-0 at the half. Boyne City closes out its regular season at...
