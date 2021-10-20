Brief Cool Down Through Friday, Weekend Rain

Keep those cargo shorts out of the attic, cool kids. It’s shaping up to be another warm winter. What’s happening: La Niña’s back for a second straight year, creating a wave of warmer temperatures and drier air in the South, according to a new forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Why it matters: […]
The post Expect a warm and dry winter, Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
The Halloween forecast doesn’t look too scary, but the wet weather of this past weekend may stick around through the end of this week, according to the National Weather Service. Yakima received about a half-inch of rain on Sunday, with the Yakima Air Terminal weather station reporting 0.48 inches of...
ALTON — Temperatures definitely have taken a turn to the cooler side. Tuesday’s high is only expected to sneak into the 60s, while the lows this night will be in the mid-40s. The cool morning on Tuesday made for fog covered fairways in the Riverbend, such as this one at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey photographed by Michael Conley of Godfrey.
Storm timing for Wednesday night, Severe Threat looks limited for now as it’s unlikely we will have much instability to work with. This is mainly due to timing as storms will work through overnight and into the early morning. Still, a storm or two could be strong to severe and can’t rule out a tornado […]
CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ll start off Wednesday on a chilly note with temperatures as cool as low 30s in Northwest Indiana, where Frost Advisories are in effect for the overnight.
Lows will be in the low 40s in Chicago under a mostly clear sky.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and milder with highs in the upper 50s. High clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening ahead of our next storm system that arrives on Thursday.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Rain chances will increase through the afternoon on Thursday and will be likely for the evening and overnight hours. Highs...
Comments / 0