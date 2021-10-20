English Valleys Readies for Playoff Run

WAUKEE, Iowa — Even during the playoffs, the sounds of practice at high school football fields around the state don’t seem to change. And neither do the conversations. From talking about touchdown celebrations to what happened in today’s lunch period, you hear it all on a football field. For the...
Heartache at homecoming for the Central High Falcons(3-6, 2-4), as the Sipsey Valley Bears(3-6, 2-4) pull the upset 13-12, crushing Central’s hopes for a playoff spot. “We want to work hard so the next play can be better than the last and grind to get better… Our goal each day is to get better, work harder and I’m super proud of these guys. They got the outcome they deserve,” said Sipsey Valley head coach Scott Marchant.
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – When Tri-Valley and Sheridan meet on the field football the MVL championship is usually on the line. And Friday night that will be the case once again. The Generals come into the game 7-1 and with the most overall wins in the MVL. However, they have suffered a conference loss. They fell week four to John Glenn. Tri-Valley comes into the game 6-1 and coming off a bye week. They have yet to drop a conference game. If Sheridan beats Tri-Valley and New Lexington next week then they can still share the MVL Big School Division championship. If Tri-Valley wins then their game with John Glenn next Friday would decide the title outright.
(Greenfield) -- One year after its most successful postseason appearance in program history, Nodaway Valley is a win away from a return trip to the playoffs. The Wolverines (3-4 overall, 1-3 1A District 7) snapped a three-game losing skid last Friday, taking a 14-6 victory over West Central Valley. With one more win, they will clinch a seventh state playoff appearance and first back-to-back since the 2008, 2009 and 2010 teams all qualified.
With a 7-0 first round Section 2A win over USC at home on Oct. 4, the River Valley Wildcats earned a trip to play in the bubble at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter—their first trip there in several years—to play Fairmont on Oct. 7, with a crowd of student and parent fans on hand to support the team.
(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley football is into the state playoffs for the second consecutive year and seventh trip in program history. "It's pretty special considering everything we've gone through," said head coach Seth Comly. "These guys are very deserving of it. It's very nice for these seniors to get a run in their final year."
The Springdale boys soccer team clinched a WPIAL playoff berth with a 1-0 section win Oct. 11 at Carlynton. The Dynamos improved to 6-4-1 in Section 3-A, good for third place behind Winchester Thurston and Eden Christian, then followed up with a 4-2 section win Oct. 13 against Riverview. “Coming...
McMinn County has had this week’s game on its mind for the last three weeks. When the Cherokees travel to nearby rival Walker Valley for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday, whoever wins will have a clear inside track toward a Region 4-5A runner-up finish and the home playoff opener that comes with it.
For the first time this season, the Elizabeth Forward girls soccer team suffered a loss on its home turf at Warriors Stadium.
Quaker Valley already has claimed one championship this fall. QV’s boys soccer team prepped for the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs by stacking up a 12-0 record in section play. Not only were the Quakers unbeaten in the section, they did not allow a single goal. Remarkably, QV outscored the opposition 99-0 in its 12 section contests.
BIG RAPIDS – The showdown is here. The unbeaten and second-ranked Ferris State Bulldogs square off against archrival and seventh-ranked Grand Valley State in the Anchor-Bone Classic on Saturday night at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale. Kickoff for the clash between the longtime West Michigan rivals is set for 7 p.m.
Valley’s Tyler Searcy and Deandre Gholar led a drive that high school football dreams are made of in a 12-7 win over Class 3A Mountain League opponent Rancho on Thursday night. Searcy, a sophomore quarterback, moved the Vikings down the field, culminating in a 1-yard Gholar touchdown run with about...
(Corning) (6-2) Southwest Valley hosts (4-4) Ogden in a Class A first-round playoff game on Friday night. Southwest Valley suffered book end defeats but won seven straight games in between before falling to Mt. Ayr in the regular-season finale last Friday night. Head Coach Anthony Donahoo says resiliency, toughness, and perseverance are all words he uses, to sum up, his squad.
AKRON – The Tippecanoe Valley Vikings have worked all year to put themselves in a position to win a Three Rivers Conference title. This Friday, the moment will be finally here. The matchup won’t be a typical game for this high-powered Valley squad though. This week, the hated Southwood Knights come to Death Valley, the same Southwood team that hasn’t lost to Valley since 2012.
Coen Coloma passed for two touchdowns and rushed for a third tonight in leading the Shadow Ridge football team to a 41-0 win against Spring Valley. Jaquieze Holland contributed two scores and 121 rushing yards, while Devon Woods and Jeremiah Campbell had receiving touchdowns. Davison Glenn also scored for the Mustangs, who finished the regular season with a 7-2 overall record.
In his first year leading the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) football team, head coach Brandon Kammrad says he's learned plenty about the right ways to lead a team. He gave credit to his assistant coaches after a 25-14 win over Forest City in Garner on Friday night in Class 2A, District 3 play, which locked up the fourth-seed and a playoff berth.
No. 2-ranked volleyball team wins SSC championship. Earlier this season Kathy Gillen said she wanted to see more continuity from the Eagan volleyball team, and was surprised the process was taking so long. Message delivered. And heeded. Riding a streak of 13 victories in their last 14 matches, the Wildcats...
The No. 8 ranked Trinity Valley Cardinals look to bounce back following their first loss last week. The Cardinals (5-1 overall and 3-1 in SWJCFC play) host their Highway 31 rivals in the Navarro Bulldogs for Homecoming and Hall of Fame weekend Saturday at Bruce Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
