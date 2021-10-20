English Valleys Readies for Playoff Run

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – When Tri-Valley and Sheridan meet on the field football the MVL championship is usually on the line. And Friday night that will be the case once again. The Generals come into the game 7-1 and with the most overall wins in the MVL. However, they have suffered a conference loss. They fell week four to John Glenn. Tri-Valley comes into the game 6-1 and coming off a bye week. They have yet to drop a conference game. If Sheridan beats Tri-Valley and New Lexington next week then they can still share the MVL Big School Division championship. If Tri-Valley wins then their game with John Glenn next Friday would decide the title outright.

