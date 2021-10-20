CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

3.8m low-income households estimated to be in arrears with household bills

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ueYEk_0cXbjVMr00

Some 3.8 million households on low incomes are estimated to be in arrears with household bills, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF).

Around 950,000 are thought to be in rent arrears, 1.4 million are behind on council tax bills and 1.4 million are behind on electricity and gas bills, the foundation said.

It looked at households in the bottom 40% of incomes in the UK, with a household income of £24,752 or less. This represents around 11.6 million households.

The findings suggest that a third (33%) of low-income households are now in arrears – triple the 11% estimated by a similar study before the coronavirus pandemic, the JRF said.

Working age households on low incomes, including those aged 18 to 64, were found to have been particularly hard hit, with 44% thought to be in arrears.

There is a debt crisis hanging over millions of families on low incomes

Katie Schmuecker, JRF

For households with people aged 18 to 24 this rises to almost three-quarters (71%) of people in arrears.

The JRF said the findings show clear signs that the pandemic has dragged families who were previously just about managing into arrears on essential bills.

It said families with children, households in London households where the person surveyed was aged under 45, and black, Asian and minority ethnic households were particularly likely to have been pulled into arrears.

A large majority of households (87%) who are behind on their household bills said that they were always or often able to pay all their bills in full and on time before the pandemic hit.

Even before recent energy price rises began to bite, six in 10 households on low incomes (62%) reported that their costs increased during the pandemic, the report said.

Around 4.4 million low-income households have taken on new or increased borrowing – and seven in 10 (69%) households with new or increased borrowing are also in arrears.

Many families on low incomes are still reeling from a £20-per-week cut to Universal Credit the JRF said.

Among households surveyed who receive Universal Credit, 40% are not confident they will be able to pay their bills in full and on time, while 35% do not think they will be able to avoid taking on more debt.

Half (50%) of these households say they do not feel confident they can find a job or work more hours.

Millions of families look very precarious as we sail into even rougher seas with costs and household debt rising

Alison Garnham, Child Poverty Action Group

The JRF is urging the Government to reinstate the £20 in Universal Credit and recommended that the Government provides at least £500 million in additional grant funding via the Household Support Fund for targeted debt relief.

Katie Schmuecker, deputy director for policy and partnerships at the JRF, said: “There is a debt crisis hanging over millions of families on low incomes.

“Behind these figures are parents gripped by anxiety, wondering how they will put food on their children’s plates and pay the gas bill; young people forced to rely on friends to help cover their rent and avoid eviction.

“While many households on higher incomes have enjoyed increased savings and rising house prices during the pandemic, people on low incomes are under serious financial pressure that shows no sign of abating.

“As a society, we believe in protecting one another from harm. As costs pile up and incomes have been cut, we urgently need to rethink the support in place for people at the sharp end of the cost of living crisis.”

Alison Garnham, chief executive of Child Poverty Action Group, said: “These findings are a storm warning. Millions of families look very precarious as we sail into even rougher seas with costs and household debt rising.”

She added: “Real investment in children and their families will also require restoring the value of children’s benefits, more help with childcare costs and an expansion of extended schools.”

More than 4,100 people in households in the lowest 40% of household incomes were surveyed between September 24 and October 5.

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said: “We know the best route towards financial independence is through well-paid work, which is why our multibillion-pound Plan for Jobs is helping boost skills and opportunity, while Universal Credit continues to provide a vital safety net for millions.

“The Household Support Fund is helping the most vulnerable with essential costs through this winter, and is distributed by councils, who are best placed to ensure those in need in their local areas can be identified and supported as soon as possible.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rishi Sunak’s Budget optimism boosted by prediction of higher growth after Covid

Rishi Sunak will hail a “new age of optimism” in his Budget amid predictions he will have more money than expected to spend due to a fast bounce-back from Covid The Chancellor is set to strike an upbeat tone as he talks up building a “stronger economy of the future”, with the promise of rising wages, cash for the NHS and investment into regional transport projects.Mr Sunak’s spending plans are likely to be bolstered by forecasts of faster growth than predicted in the spring as the economy roars back into life since the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, according to analysts.Today’s...
BUSINESS
The Independent

People living in poverty ‘hit harder by gas and electricity bills’, new data shows

Poorer households have been found to pay as much as 50 per cent more on their energy bills than those with more money, according to data analysed by the Labour Party.The figures show Britain’s poorest 10 per cent of households pay on average £756 a year per person for electricity, gas and other fuels. This is compared with an average of £504 per person in the richest households, as well as a national average of £530.It was also revealed that those living in poverty pay a significantly higher proportion of their household budget on energy bills, with the poorest...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Household Debt#Arrears#Household Income#Poverty#Uk#Jrf#Asian
BBC

Budget 2021: Five things to look out for

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil the government's tax and spending plans on Wednesday. Here are five things to look out for. The forecasts will reflect an economy that has rebounded faster than the 4% predicted for this year at the last Budget in March. That means significantly lower borrowing. The...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Scrap VAT on energy bills to help households this winter – Labour

Labour said the policy could be enacted straight away. Labour has urged the Government to immediately remove VAT from energy bills for households as the party said the cost of living crisis was hitting working people across the country. Cutting VAT on domestic energy bills from 5% to zero could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Improving Jobless Claims Make Fourth Payment Less Likely

Will Americans be in line for a fourth stimulus check? Not if unemployment numbers keep improving. Though many families are enjoying the monthly payments stemming from the expanded Child Tax Credit -- the most recent of which went out on Oct. 15 -- those installments will soon come to an end. And those who aren't parents of course aren't eligible for the boosted credit. As such, many Americans are still holding out hope for a fourth stimulus check.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
investing.com

France offers lower-income households 100 euro inflation bonus

PARIS (Reuters) -French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday announced that lower-income households would receive 100 euros from the government to help mitigate the impact of rising energy prices, particularly those at the petrol pump. Castex called the payment an "inflation payout" that would be made to citizens earning less...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Supplier failures could add £45 to household bills

When a new supplier takes over from a failed company they can charge their expenses to households across Britain. Energy bills might go up by a further £45 for all households in Britain just to cover the cost of suppliers going bust, according to a new estimate. Experts at energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fast Company

Time for a fourth IRS stimulus check? Report shows prior payments offered dire support for low earners

Utility charges and car payments and grocery bills, oh my. For many Americans, pandemic-era stimulus checks helped make ends meet. Forty-six percent of lower earners said in April that they wouldn’t have had enough money to cover their expenses without stimulus payments from the federal government, according to the newly released Capital One Marketplace Index.
U.S. POLITICS
crowdfundinsider.com

UK’s PensionBee Now has More than 100,000 Invested Customers

Online pension provider, PensionBee (LON:PBEE) reveals that they now have more than 100,000 invested customers. As previously reported, PensionBee is a leading online pension provider, helping consumers with transferring their old pensions into one new plan, that they can “easily manage online.”. The company says it’s on a mission to...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Pensioners may choose to eat rather than heat homes over fears about 'unaffordable energy bills', warns Age UK – as calls grow to extend Winter Fuel Payments to 5.5m households

Pensioners may be 'put off' heating their homes because of soaring energy prices, campaigners say as they call for Winter Fuel payments to be offered to more homes. Age UK said there is a risk that older people may 'decide not even to try to keep their homes adequately warm', putting their health at risk due to fears about rising costs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Rishi Sunak to invest £3bn in skills and education to help workers get better-paid jobs

Rishi Sunak will announce £3 billion of investment into skills and education in the Budget to help workers get better-paid jobs. The chancellor said the cash injection, which will be given to post-16 education and adults later in life, aims to give people “the skills they need to earn more and get on in life”. In what the government is calling a “skills revolution”, Mr Sunak will announce the number of skills boot camps in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and nuclear will be quadrupled.While £1.6 billion will provide up to 100,000 16- to 19-year-olds studying for T-levels, technical-based...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Fourth Child Tax Credit Installment Arrives Today

Another batch of Child Tax Credit is on its way. Though September's jobs reports pointed to fewer new hirings than economists were hoping for, there was some positive news as well. Last month, the national unemployment rate dropped to 4.8%, marking the lowest level of joblessness since the beginning of the pandemic. Seeing as how weekly jobless claims have been on a decline, that news wasn't too surprising.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

The Independent

307K+
Followers
125K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy