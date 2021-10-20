CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Patel: Government alone cannot fix fraud

By Margaret Davis
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135swR_0cXbjA4q00

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the Government alone cannot tackle the rise in fraud as three new industry charters were unveiled with the aim of strengthening security.

Fraud offences have risen by 24% during the pandemic, according to the Home Office and the charters will see banks, accountancy firms and telecommunications businesses commit to working with the Government to stem the tide.

Plans include a pilot scheme to bring in point of sale bank authorisations for mobile phone contracts; a cross sector plan to protect customers who fall prey to a data breach; and a crackdown on fake text messages that appear to be from legitimate companies.

The Joint Fraud Taskforce, a body including members from Government, the private sector, law enforcement and victims’ groups, is also being re-launched under the leadership of Security Minister Damien Hinds and will meet for the first time on Thursday.

Ms Patel said: “I am deeply concerned about the devastating impact fraud can have on victims and I will not tolerate criminals lining their pockets at the expense of law-abiding citizens.

“Government alone cannot fix this which is why The Joint Fraud Taskforce will bring together key business leaders to work in partnership to protect the public and tackle this cowardly crime.”

All the major high street banks have signed the charter for the sector, which includes commitments to crack down on the movement of stolen money, and to give consistent advice to consumers about where to get support if they fall victim to fraud.

David Postings, chief executive of UK Finance said: “ Banks are fighting fraud on every front, but the sector can’t stop all fraud on its own. Only by working together with other key industries and government can we combine our powers to make the UK a safe place to do business.”

The main mobile firms – BT EE, Sky Mobile, Tesco Mobile, Three, Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone – are signatories of the telecoms charter, and 12 leading accountancy bodies have signed up for their sector.

Members of the public are encouraged to forward suspicious text messages to 7726, and if they are victim to a scam to report it to Action Fraud.

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Why businesses are facing historic fraud risks and what they can do about it

If you’re in business, the odds of your organization being victimized by fraud are greater than ever. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted millions of people to begin working from home with much greater regularity – or forced them to work remotely for the first time. This led to much greater use of virtual desktops, cloud collaboration tools and personal computing devices.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Over 150 arrested in global crackdown on Darknet traders

At least 150 people have been arrested by European and US authorities after a joint crackdown on traders of drugs, weapons and other illicit goods on darknet e-commerce sites, Dutch media reported Tuesday citing police agency Europol. Cash and cryptocurrency worth 26.7 million euros (£22.5 million) and 234 kilograms of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Computer Weekly

Government selects network analytics tech to combat Covid-19 loan fraud

The government has awarded a one-year, £360,000 contract to Quantexa, a provider of network analytics software, to combat Covid-19 loan scheme fraud. During the pandemic, fraudsters abused the government’s loan scheme, and this contract seems to be part of a response to those criminal activities. The Cabinet Office published the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesco Mobile#Mobile Phone#The Home Office#The Joint Fraud Taskforce#Government#Uk Finance
The Independent

Covid plan C has been discussed in government, top health official admits

A senior scientific adviser to Boris Johnson’s government has admitted that the idea of so-called ‘plan C’ restrictions has been discussed should the surge in Covid cases get worse.Ministers have denied reports that the government is preparing plan C curbs that would ban the mixing of households in England this winter if cases continued to rise.But Prof Lucy Chappell, chief scientific adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care, told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that further measures beyond plan B had been “proposed”.Asked by MPs if there was a plan C in government, Prof Chappell said: “It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Facebook Bowed to Vietnam Government’s Censorship Demands: Report

Mark Zuckerberg in 2020 bowed to demands from Vietnam’s government to censor posts with anti-state language rather than risk losing an estimated $1 billion in annual revenue from the country, The Washington Post reported on Monday. The decision to side with Vietnam’s government led to a significant increase in censorship of posts in the country, according to the Post, which spoke with three people familiar with the decision in addition to local activists and free speech advocates. Facebook’s own transparency report shows that the company more than doubled the number of posts it blocked in the country — from 834 in...
INTERNET
wbrc.com

150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials in the U.S. and Europe have arrested 150 people and seized more than $31 million in an international drug trafficking investigation stemming from sales on the darknet, the Justice Department said Tuesday. The arrests are connected to a 10-month investigation between federal law enforcement...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
The Independent

Making the Covid vaccine compulsory for NHS staff is not an easy choice – but it is the right one

The health secretary, Sajid Javid is “leaning towards” making vaccination against Covid-19 a condition of employment for NHS staff. Obviously any NHS staff who fall into the category clinically vulnerable and cannot take the vaccine even if they want to will have to be redeployed to less sensitive roles or just kept out of the way of high-risk patients, but there need be no other major exemptions. Indeed the rule should apply to agency staff and of course care homes, which Javid has already acted on.Saj the Jab also says he’ll be wearing a mask on Budget day, given...
WORLD
Government Technology

How Can Government Protect Constituents' Digital Privacy?

In today’s ever-changing world, things like remote work, cybersecurity, modernization and digital services are evolving faster than ever before. An important part of these technology initiatives is the need to safeguard the digital privacy of our constituents and employees. And while we need to protect constituent data from cyber attacks, digital privacy moves beyond protecting data. We must also ensure that constituents have knowledge of and a say in how their data is used.
POLITICS
BBC

Sunak: Ministers doing all we can to fix supplies for shops

Shoppers can be reassured ministers are doing "absolutely everything we can" to fix supply chain issues in the UK, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said. In recent days, several retailers have warned of potential shortages during the Christmas shopping season. Speaking to the BBC at the end of G7 meetings in...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Sajid Javid is wrong – wearing a mask isn’t a ‘personal decision’

When it comes to the fraught question of wearing masks to contain the ominously high Covid-19 infection rate, it’s easy to ignore Jacob Rees-Mogg. His inane wittering about how MPs in a packed parliamentary chamber need not wear masks because they “know each other” is no less  than you would expect from the leader of the Commons.What’s much more painful is to listen to Sajid Javid, repeating as he did on the Today programme on Monday morning, that mask wearing is a matter of “personal decision”. It is quite likely that the health secretary, one of the more intelligent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

When do I need to renew my passport? The post-Brexit rules

Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. But the UK government tells travellers the regulations are worse than they actually are.After requests from The Independent, the Home Office has taken down its defective post-Brexit passport checker.But the government continues to publish inaccurate information about the validity of British travel documents in the European Union.These are the key questions and answers based on European Union rules, not the UK government’s interpretation of them. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Millions of workers set for Budget pay rise as public sector freeze ends

Millions of workers are in line for a Budget pay rise as the Chancellor announced the UK’s economy is “firmly back on track” after the coronavirus pandemic.Rishi Sunak has confirmed he will scrap the year-long public sector pay freeze in his fiscal statement on Wednesday, paving the way for a possible wage increase next year for those such as teachers, nurses, police and armed forces personnel.According to the latest available data from the Office for National Statistics there were 5.68 million public sector workers registered June.The Chancellor last November “paused” public sector pay increases for 2021/22, with the exception...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

New ‘SnapMC’ threat group steals data, then extorts victims for payment

So-called “double-tap” ransomware groups, which both encrypt and steal data and then threaten to publish the data without payment, have been on the rise for year. The appeal of such an attack is that the victim has to deal with systems being crippled and the threat of company secrets being exposed to all and sundry.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Chancellor warned not to ignore intercity transport connections

Plans to connect areas outside London cannot be “watered down”, the Government has been warned, after billions of pounds of investment in transport within regions was announced.The Treasury said £7 billion for intracity connections outside the capital will be confirmed at the Budget, to be spent on schemes including those involving buses and trams.But leaders in the North, while welcoming the investment, fear it could mean bigger projects such as HS2 or Northern Powerhouse Rail could be scaled back.What we'll see is levelling down rather than levelling upHenri Murison, Northern Powerhouse PartnershipHenri Murison, director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership lobbying...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Government accused of trying to ‘scupper’ own Covid plan B by leaking cost

The government has been accused of trying to “scupper” its own Covid plan by leaking the economic cost to the press.Documents released on Tuesday morning suggest the Treasury believes the so-called “plan B” approach would cause up to £18bn of economic damage.But opposition politicians accused the government of trying to delay “meaningful action” by distributing the private analysis – amid warnings of a difficult winter ahead.“Throughout this pandemic, the government has made countless errors that have cost lives. They’ve failed to listen to the experts, and now they’re trying to scupper their own plan B by leaking memos,” Daisy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Whistleblower Haugen to testify as UK scrutinizes Facebook

Former Facebook data scientist turned whistleblower Frances Haugen plans to answer questions Monday from lawmakers in the United Kingdom who are working on legislation to rein in the power of social media companies. Haugen is set to appear before a parliamentary committee scrutinizing the British government’s draft legislation to crack down on harmful online content, and her comments could help lawmakers beef up the new rules. She’s testifying the same day Facebook is expected to release its latest earnings.It will be her second appearance before lawmakers after she testified in the U.S. Senate earlier this month about the danger...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

UK 'cooperating' with Kenya murder inquiry: officials

The British High Commission in Nairobi on Sunday said it was "fully cooperating" with a police investigation into the 2012 murder of a Kenyan woman last seen with a British soldier. The woman, 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru, was found dead in central Kenya nine years ago. She had reportedly been at a hotel in the central Kenyan town of Nanyuki with soldiers from a nearby British army base. The Sunday Times reported that a British soldier confessed on the evening to killing Wanjiru, and showed comrades where he dumped the young mother's body in a septic tank behind the hotel. The crime was reported but dismissed by military officials, said soldiers quoted by the newspaper, who claimed the accused's identity was an open secret but he was never questioned and eventually returned home.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

307K+
Followers
125K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy