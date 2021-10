FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cumberland County nonprofit is celebrating its first proclamation to be signed in for people with disabilities on Friday. “The Vocational Placement Career Day for People with Disabilities is the first Proclamation to be signed in, to celebrate people with disabilities skills and talents by assessing them and linking them to employers to find a place of employment in the marketplace to utilize their gifts and their talents,” Alda Midgette, the nonprofit founder said in a release.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO