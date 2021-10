Two oversight and safety agencies are investigating the derailment of a Blue Line train that left almost 200 passengers stranded aboard the train for an hour Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, that same day, a signal problem cropped up outside Brentwood Yard on the Red Line, and Green/Yellow line trains temporarily stopped serving Columbia Heights and Georgia Ave due to a police investigation. All three incidents delayed rush-hour service across all six of the system’s lines.

