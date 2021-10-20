CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Snow star Shaun White sells East Village spread with $3M ask

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis East Village apartment is filled with Olympian vibes — and it’s in contract after being back on the market for less than a month. Shaun White, who won three Olympic gold medals for the snowboarding halfpipe — and who will be...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
pacificsandiego.com

Shaun White chasing spot on fifth Olympic team at age 35

Snowboarder Shaun White recently invested in Shelf Engine, a company that uses computer optimization to reduce food waste by more efficiently stocking grocery stores with perishable goods. One thing that’s not on the shelf yet: him. White confirmed this month what was widely expected, that the 35-year-old from Carlsbad will...
SPORTS
manisteenews.com

See inside: Tuscan villa featured in 'American Dream Homes' is selling in Michigan for $3M

Located on 6460 Legacy Woods Drive in Holland, this $3,440,000 European inspired Tuscan villa is available right now and includes four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Nestled on 12.7 acres complete with a vineyard, private pond and courtyard gardens, the gated estate was built a short distance to the Saugatuck Dunes State Park and about 10 minutes into Downtown Holland, according to the Zillow listing.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun White
Person
Heather Marks
Daily Mail

Inside the sad final weeks of a lonely man, 49, who drank himself to death with $24,000 worth of booze over 300 orders delivered to his Bondi flat by Jimmy Brings

The sad final weeks of a lonely Scottish national who drank himself to death in his Bondi flat have been revealed as the role of drinks delivery service Jimmy Brings in providing him with alcohol comes into question. The drinks delivery service is facing an investigation after it was revealed...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#East Village#Olympian
Only In Northern California

The Tiny Restaurant In Northern California That Serves Mexican Food To Die For

When you’re in the mood for Mexican food, there’s no better place to go than the restaurant that’s been a staple in Northern California for decades. Vallejo’s Restaurant has been serving it up in the state’s capital city since 1983. Tucked away in two unassuming locations, the restaurant is known for cookin’ up Mexican favorites in a homey setting. If you love Mexican food, you simply have to try it. Check ’em out:
SACRAMENTO, CA
CNBC

This Florida couple sold their house to fund a 'boozy bouquet' start-up — now they have a $75,000 'Shark Tank' deal

Kelly Moynihan held up a bouquet of flowers. "What if I told you I had a margarita in my hand," she said. "Would you believe me?" Believe her. In 2019, Moynihan partnered with her husband Ryan to launch Delray Beach, Florida-based Flasky Flowers, a start-up that makes flower bouquets with built-in flasks. Moynihan, a hairstylist by training, came up with the idea working at weddings: She watched bridal parties scrambling to hold their flowers and find somewhere to stash their drinks.
FLORIDA STATE
Footwear News

Lindsey Vonn Returns to the Slopes in a Princess Diana-Inspired Snowsuit & Ski Boots

Lindsey Vonn hit the fresh powder of Deer Valley, Utah, in style this week. The former professional skier debuted her new sportswear collection with Head apparel on Monday, modeling an all-black snowsuit from the collab on the slopes. The puffed one-piece design features an overall fit that was inspired by Princess Diana’s ski wear from the 1980s, according to the brand’s website; consisting of a bomber jacket on top with detachable, high-rise pants, the Diana Overalls retail for $1,750. To full prepare for her run, Vonn also added in a set of white ski boots from the label as well as matching...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

ViacomCBS mulled sale of NYC CBS Broadcast Center in bid to raise cash

CBS earlier this year mulled selling its sprawling New York-based CBS Broadcast Center in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, sources told On The Money. A source told The Post that the company had “looked at” selling the Broadcast Center — located at 524 West 57th St. between 10th and 11th Avenues — in late 2019, when it initially put Black Rock up for sale in late 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Global

A new hell-inspired absinthe bar is now open in the East Village

Overthrow Hospitality—the group behind New York favorites Amor y Amargo, Ladybird and Death and Co., among others—has just debuted an attention-grabbing champagne and absinthe bar in the East Village that is inspired by... hell. Café de L’Enfer, which literally translates to "hell cafe" from the French, opened earlier this month...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Brooklyn Navy Yard enlists Food52 digital hub as new tenant

Digital culinary hub Food52 is moving its headquarters from Chelsea to the Brooklyn Navy Yard — and, dramatically, to Dock 72, the ship-shaped waterfront office tower by Rudin Development and Boston Properties. It’s a momentous move for Food52, the online cooking-and-home brand that reaches 25 million people every month. It...
BROOKLYN, NY
Columbus Dispatch

Fox in the Snow owners to open Icarus sandwich shop in Italian Village

A Columbus coffee shop where the breakfast sandwich has a staunch following is getting into the sandwich business full-time with a side venture. The owners of Fox in the Snow plan to debut the Icarus Sandwich Shop on East 2nd Avenue in Italian Village on Saturday, in the space formerly occupied by Laughlin's Bakery, which closed just before the pandemic began.
New York Post

The best coats, bags and Moon Boots for winter 2021

When the stars align, greatness manifests. Case in point: Gabriela Hearst’s debut fall 2021 collection for luxury French label Chloé. The Uruguayan designer’s claims to fame range from dressing the first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, in her historic white Inauguration gown to maintaining a steadfast commitment to sustainable luxury threads, all of which have earned her a cult-like following. For her first outing under the storied house, Hearst reached for the sartorial stars, unveiling the season’s boot du jour: Chloé x Moon Boot. Designed in earthy tones synonymous with the French label and made with biodegradable soles, recycled laces and lower-impact leather, the collaboration embodies what true luxury looks like at a time when we’re all seeking comfort — for ourselves and the planet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy