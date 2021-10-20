Snow star Shaun White sells East Village spread with $3M ask

Lindsey Vonn hit the fresh powder of Deer Valley, Utah, in style this week. The former professional skier debuted her new sportswear collection with Head apparel on Monday, modeling an all-black snowsuit from the collab on the slopes. The puffed one-piece design features an overall fit that was inspired by Princess Diana’s ski wear from the 1980s, according to the brand’s website; consisting of a bomber jacket on top with detachable, high-rise pants, the Diana Overalls retail for $1,750. To full prepare for her run, Vonn also added in a set of white ski boots from the label as well as matching...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 HOURS AGO