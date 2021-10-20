Snow star Shaun White sells East Village spread with $3M ask

When the stars align, greatness manifests. Case in point: Gabriela Hearst’s debut fall 2021 collection for luxury French label Chloé. The Uruguayan designer’s claims to fame range from dressing the first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, in her historic white Inauguration gown to maintaining a steadfast commitment to sustainable luxury threads, all of which have earned her a cult-like following. For her first outing under the storied house, Hearst reached for the sartorial stars, unveiling the season’s boot du jour: Chloé x Moon Boot. Designed in earthy tones synonymous with the French label and made with biodegradable soles, recycled laces and lower-impact leather, the collaboration embodies what true luxury looks like at a time when we’re all seeking comfort — for ourselves and the planet.
