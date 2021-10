BATON ROUGE, La (press release) – AT&T announced it is investing tens of millions of dollars to further harden its network in Louisiana against the impact of hurricanes and tropical storms by burying fiber-optic infrastructure previously deployed on poles across some of the hardest hit areas during Hurricane Ida. The primary focus of the project is work in parts of the Bayou parishes and in and around the New Orleans area, including Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, St. Charles, St. James and Terrebonne parishes. The fast-tracked project is targeted for completion in the first half of 2022 with a majority of the work scheduled for completion this year.

