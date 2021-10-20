‘The Voice’ Sees Massive Audience Drop in Ratings from Tuesday Night Battles

There's just one steal left as we set off on the final night of the season 21 Voice Battles and it belongs to one Mr. Blake Shelton. As John Legend points out, Blake lives for the "drama" of the steal and typically drags things out to put the artist "through as much emotional pain as possible," but, like in a fun way. He likens it to "a Bobby Knight approach" of breaking them down to build them back up again — IN A FUN WAY. Let's not forget that Blake is the reigning champ here, so maybe he's onto something. Before we get into how Blake ends up using his steal, we do quickly get a look at his team's final Battle: Berritt Haynes and Kaitlyn Velez duke it out over Coldplay's "Yellow" and coach Blake thinks that Berritt "step[ped] up to the plate" with an "incredible performance: Berritt Haynes takes the last spot on Team Blake. How do Team Ariana, Team Kelly, and Team Legend wind things up? Let's take a look.

TV SHOWS ・ 7 DAYS AGO