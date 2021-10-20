CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama child predator’s crimes were so heinous, judge sentenced him to 320 years in prison

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DKGAQ_0cXbfRh700

An Alabama man was sentenced to spend 320 years in prison on child pornography charges Wednesday.

A federal judge sentenced Stephen Frederick Ott, 51, of Jackson County, on child pornography charges, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger.

U.S. District Court Judge Liles C. Burke sentenced Ott to 3,840 months in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release. Ott pleaded guilty in August to 10 counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. This conviction will require him to register as a sex offender in accordance with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

“The sentence handed down today ensures that this man, who stole the innocence of a young girl, can no longer take advantage of her or any other child,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “Children are the most vulnerable victims, and our investigators and prosecutors will remain vigilant in pursuing justice for them.”

“Ott is a predator that repeatedly victimized an innocent minor and created horrific images of the abuse, but thankfully he is being held accountable for his crimes,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “Cases like this demonstrate the power of everyone being vigilant and reporting anything that doesn’t seem right, because this predator might have been able to continue his cycle of abuse had someone not come forward.”

According to the facts presented at Ott’s plea hearing, in December 2019, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the victim’s father regarding the molestation of his child. The victim’s father was alerted by a former roommate of Ott’s that he had seen photos of the minor victim in sexual acts with Ott on an SD card. When the roommate moved out, he mistakenly took the SD card that he thought was his. Several months later, he discovered the illicit photos. A forensic examination of the SD card belonging to Ott had approximately 165 images of the minor victim. The images were produced by Ott between December 2017 and February 2018. Similar images of the minor victim were also located on Ott’s cell phone.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case, along with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White prosecuted the case.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Comments / 64

lady with a mission!
6d ago

Don't worry!This dude will get all he's done to this child done to him when he is let loose in population in prison! all and more!

Reply(7)
28
love1another
5d ago

excellent job on the roommates behalf we all really appreciate you coming forward you are a standup person you did the right thing great job and great job for the dad for pressing charges instead of killing him. I hope that little girl gets all the help that she needs he completely ruined her life I'm sure

Reply(4)
8
Scott A Maze
6d ago

He picked the wrong Judge to stand in front of with those charges !! Thank you Judge Burke !!

Reply(1)
28
Related
Magnolia State Live

Human remains found in Mississippi woods near last known location of missing teen. Homicide investigation launched.

Mississippi officials are launching a homicide investigation after human remains were found in the woods near the last known location of a missing teen. Unidentified human remains were found in the woods near Booker and Morgantown roads in Natchez on Tuesday morning. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the sheriff’s...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Supreme Court: Judges can’t order attorney general to take cases

The Mississippi attorney general can take over a case when a local prosecutor steps away, but the takeover must be voluntary and a judge cannot set deadlines for the work. In a unanimous ruling Tuesday, Mississippi Supreme Court justices said a circuit court “acted outside its authority” this year when it ordered Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office to investigate a death after a district attorney recused herself.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Magnolia State Live

Workers at Mississippi space center to protest vaccine rules

Some workers at a sprawling space center near the Mississippi-Louisiana line plan to protest federal requirements that they become vaccinated against COVID-19. The John C. Stennis Space Center workers plan a prayer rally Tuesday afternoon in Hancock County in south Mississippi, the Sun Herald reported. The center is a NASA national rocket engine test site.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Investigators looking for armed perpetrators caught on video at rural Mississippi home. Family stunned by images captured.

A Mississippi family living in a rural area of the state was stunned to see home security camera footage of three armed men walking around their home. Panola County resident Jonathan Brackeen was busy at work Wednesday morning and didn’t notice the alert on his phone when his home security camera recorded what appears to be three male subjects walking around his property – one carrying a backpack and holding what looked to be an automatic-style short rifle.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Child Pornography#Predator#District Court#Sorna#Hsi#Sd
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi inmate reportedly killed in jail area known for being low on staff, having cell doors that do not work and other poor conditions

An inmate in a Mississippi jail has died after being assaulted by two other detainees, authorities say. Hinds County Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler told news outlets Tuesday that Michael Richardson was attacked Monday inside the general population area of the Raymond Detention Center. Crisler said a preliminary report indicated Richardson...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested after trying to sell on social media generators reportedly stolen from storage unit

A Mississippi man trying to sell two generators on social media has been arrested after reportedly stealing the generators and other items from a storage unit. On October 9th, 2021, the Oxford Police Department took a report of several items being stolen from a storage unit at Jeff Davis Storage Units. The owner stated he had two generators stolen.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
52K+
Followers
4K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy