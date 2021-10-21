CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured

By NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the Texas Department of Public Safety "Top 10 Most Wanted" fugitives has been captured and in custody in Tarrant County. Alberto Mendoza was captured on Oct. 13 in...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 92

Robert the Bruce
5d ago

One bullet, one less criminal!...stop babysitting these MF's and turn them into low grade fertilizer.

Reply(4)
34
Gracia Jasso
5d ago

OUR MONEY TAXES is going to those ASSYLIUM seekers!!! everything is e up! ⛽! 🥑 🥝! 💉 🥃! ALLL! PLEASE NO MORE ASSYLIUM!!!! 😭😭!!!!

Reply
8
We The People III
5d ago

Yea, that open border thing. This makes Obiden a happy camper.

Reply(32)
23
 

