SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 54-year-old man is now in jail after reportedly shooting another man at an apartment complex on Peach Street back in mid-September. Back on Sept. 23, officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Peach Street on reports of a shooting. They found a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the knee. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO