Outdated hiring practices in the cybersecurity sector aren’t as easy to ignore as they once were. While organizations have sought to fill security-related roles — there are nearly 900,000 open positions in the U.S. alone, by one 2020 count — existing professionals have spent nearly two years adjusting to widespread remote work, fending off hackers while balancing family responsibilities amid a pandemic that killed more than 700,000 Americans. Meanwhile, attackers have tightened their focus on critical infrastructure in the U.S., extorting hospitals and schools at a rate that leads to feelings of exhaustion more often than hope.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO