YouTube sensation David Dobrik now has his very own Guinness World Record in the books after setting the biggest pillow in history with the help of a few friends. It’s been a while since Dobirk has smashed any records on the internet following his return to YouTube earlier this year. Rather than raising the bar on social media this time around, Dobrik and his team instead raised the bar in the real world.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO