City of Alexandria Reminds Residents of Early Voting Deadlines for November 2 General Election

 9 days ago
For Immediate Release: October 20, 2021

The City of Alexandria reminds residents of early voting options for the November 2 General Election. All registered voters in Virginia are eligible to vote by mail or in person. Carefully review the information below to determine applicable deadlines, times and locations.

In Alexandria, the ballot includes contests for Virginia Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, House of Delegates, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Sheriff, Mayor, and members of the City Council and School Board.

Early Voting

The deadline to vote early is Saturday, October 30, at 5 p.m.

Early voting hours are offered at the following locations and times:

Office of Voter Registration and Elections (132 N. Royal St., Suite 100)

  • Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Additional and Extended Hours:

  • Saturday, October 23, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 24, 11a.m.–3 p.m.
  • Monday, October 25, 8 a.m.–8 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 26, 8 a.m.–8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, October 27, 8 a.m.–8 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 28, 8 a.m.–8 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 30, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Charles E. Beatley Jr. Central Library, 5005 Duke St.

  • Friday, October 22, 1–5 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 23, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 24, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
  • Monday, October 25, 1–8 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 26, 1–8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, October 27, 1–8 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 28, 1–8 p.m.
  • Friday, October 29, 1–5 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 30, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Voting by Mail

Applications to request a mail-in ballot must be received in the Office of Voter Registration & Elections by 5 p.m., Friday, October 22. Access an application in one of the following ways:

  • Visit vote.elections.virginia.gov to apply online;
  • Download the application available on the City’s Elections webpage; or
  • Call the Office of Voter Registration & Elections at 703.746.4050 to request that an application is mailed to you. Please consider the mailing time required to receive the application.

Completed ballots must be either returned to the Office of Voter Registration & Elections by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, or postmarked by November 2 and received in the office by noon on Friday, November 5. To vote in person, an application is not required. Applications should not be submitted before voting in person.

Ballot Drop Boxes

Ballot drop boxes will be available at all polling places on November 2, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. A secure outdoor drop box, under video surveillance, is available in front of the Office of Voter Registration & Elections, 24 hours a day, through November 2 at 7 p.m. Additionally, a ballot drop box will be available at the same dates and times listed above for in-person early voting at Charles E. Beatley Jr. Central Library.

Election Day Voting

If you vote on Election Day (November 2), you must do so at your designated polling place. On Election Day, polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Confirm your voting location and your registration at vote.elections.virginia.gov before you go. You may also call the Office of Voter Registration & Elections at 703.746.4050.

  • For November 2, note the following temporary changes to polling places:
  • Ladrey Senior Building Precinct will vote at Charles Houston Recreation Center (901 Wythe St.).
  • Hermitage Precinct will vote at John Adams Elementary School (5651 Rayburn Ave.).
  • Douglas MacArthur School Precinct will vote at The George Washington Masonic National Memorial (101 Callahan Drive).

Visit alexandriava.gov/Elections for complete election information, including voter registration requirements, sample ballots, precinct maps and ID requirements.

For more information or for reasonable disability accommodation, contact Angela Turner, General Registrar and Director of Elections, at voters@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.4050, Virginia Relay 711.

