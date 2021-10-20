CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Starts Production

By ScreenCrush Staff
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Assuming there are no further delays, by the time Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters it will be six years since the last film in the franchise opened in theaters. The summer after Vol. 2 debuted, Marvel fired James Gunn from the project because of offensive tweets he’d...

