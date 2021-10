WWE announced back at the start of October that, for the first time in company history, a women's version of the prolific King of the Ring tournament would take place. Now known as the Queen's Crown tournament, the finals of the eight-woman bracket will be held at Crown Jewel this coming Thursday when Zelina Vega takes on Doudrop for the crown. Unfortunately, the tournament has been met with heavy criticism from fans online, though none of the frustration has been directed at the wrestlers themselves. Rather, fans are upset at just how little time has been dedicated to the tournament with each match being noticeably short.

