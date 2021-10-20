Penn Badgley And Cardi B Are Our New Favorite Unexpected Friendship

In a resurfaced clip from Netflix’s “In Conversation with YOU” event in Manila, Philippines, Penn Badgley, aka Gossip Girl himself, talks about his relationship with social media and how to have an authentic online presence. He praises Cardi B’s ability to have a genuine relationship with social media and her fans online. “It’s this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as ‘antic,’ she has an incredibly authentic relationship to [social media] and that’s why people like her so much,” said the You star of the WAP singer. Cardi B was flattered by his praise, tweeting, “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous”. But who wouldn’t know the first female rapper to have a certified diamond track. The man who claimed whenever he “tries to do anything on social media, it’s pathetic” responded to the tweet in shock. Fans freaked out over the interaction, making You and Gossip Girl references regarding the budding friendship. Will we see a Cardi B cameo in the next season of You? Well if she made her Fast and Furious debut, hopefully, she’ll make an exciting entrance on You.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO