TORRINGTON – At the very end of 11th Avenue sits the Waggin’ Tails Shelter, a temporary home for animals still looking for their forever homes. In May of this year, Animal Control began a project to get Torrington’s feral cat population under control. Many residents had complained about the smell, feces and other problems the cats caused. The City of Torrington granted $75,000 to the shelter to build a cattery for the anticipated [masses] of feral cats that would be coming into the shelter. The cattery would also keep them separate from other house cats as feral cats are more likely to start fights and to be more territorial.

TORRINGTON, WY ・ 21 HOURS AGO