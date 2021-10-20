Halloween Bloody Bath Bombs

Ah, ketchup. A condiment loved by so many. Legend has it that Heinz was the first ketchup. This condiment is made with fresh tomatoes, distilled vinegar, high-fructose corn… okay, I gotta stop. This stuff is horrifying to me! I call this tomatoey sweet vinegar glop the devil’s condiment. It is loved by so many, but not by everyone. Don’t get me wrong. I love the brand, Heinz, but not ketchup. My sister-in-law loved the purple EZ-Squirt as a kid and Heinz even had green and blue as well. This company has made some very interesting things in the past and now, they’re bringing us a terrifying new product for Halloween. I love this time of year. It’s Tomato Blood! I may not love the taste, but I love this idea!

