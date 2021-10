DENVER (CBS4) – An active jet stream pattern developed over the last week with several storms hitting the Pacific Northwest, then moving inland and weakening as they across the nation. All indications point to this pattern remaining in place for the next several days, with the next storm expected to hit Colorado on Tuesday. RELATED: Remains Of West Coast Bomb Cyclone Will Bring Stormy Weather To Colorado On Tuesday Beyond Tuesday, we could see another weather system arrive around Halloween. Right now computer forecast models show it will be weak, with more wind than anything else. It will also bring some...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO