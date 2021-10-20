CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Students Arrested In Lawrence As Violence Around High School Continues

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

LAWRENCE (CBS) – Four students were arrested for fighting in Sullivan Park on Wednesday after dismissal at Lawrence High School.

Police were in the area as part of a safety plan enacted by the school district and the city after several fights have broken out at the school. In addition to the four minors, a woman, believed to be the mother of one of the individuals involved in the fight, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Police did not say what sparked the fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iaia3_0cXbW8ve00

Lawrence Police responded to Sullivan Park for reports of students fighting after school. (WBZ-TV)

Since the start of the school year, cell phone videos of skirmishes at schools have repeatedly surfaced at the school. For instance, two students were arrested after one fight in mid-October, and a teacher who tried to intervene was injured. About a dozen students have been summoned to court, prompting city officials to call an emergency meeting .

As parents and teachers voiced concerns to city officials and school committee members, several parents said their children don’t feel safe at school. Measures talked about by the school committee during the meeting included a new security task force and increasing student support and counseling.

Just two days before this most recent fight, teachers held a rally to protest violence at the school.

WCVB

Several fights caught on camera Tuesday in Lawrence High School

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Parents and students said they're scared after a series of fights broke out in Lawrence High School on Tuesday. NewsCenter 5 spoke with students who said they had witnessed three of the six fights that occurred at the school. Cellphone video of several of the fights was shared with us by students.
LAWRENCE, MA
NECN

Fights Break Out at Lawrence High School: 2 Girls Arrested, Staff Member Hurt

Two girls were arrested after students say five different fights broke out Tuesday at Lawrence High School. Sources in the Lawrence Police Department told NBC 10 Boston officers responded to the school shortly after 11 a.m. and helped staff break up the fights, with two girls being arrested and one school staff member getting hurt.
BOSTON, MA
KREM2

14-year-old University High School student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A student at University High School (UHS) brought a gun to school on Monday, but was disarmed and arrested before anyone was hurt. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the 14-year-old student brought a loaded pistol to school with him in his backpack. At 1:30 p.m., staff received information that a student at school was in possession of what appeared to be a pistol.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
mediaite.com

Wyoming High School Student Handcuffed and Arrested After Refusing to Follow Mask Mandate

A Wyoming student was arrested late last week for trespassing at her school after defying her school district’s mask mandate. Grace Smith, 16, was arrested and handcuffed on Oct. 7 after she returned to Laramie High School after serving two consecutive two-days suspensions for refusing to follow the mandate. Smith, a junior, received another two-day suspension after refusing for the third time to follow the mandate. She has received $1,000 in citations for refusing to leave the school grounds.
WYOMING STATE
Press Democrat

Petaluma Junior High School student arrested, suspected of bomb threat

A 13-year-old Petaluma Junior High School student was arrested on suspicion of making an anonymous bomb threat that forced the evacuation of about 500 students and school staff Friday morning. The student, whose name and gender weren’t released, was released to parents, according to Petaluma police. No bomb was found...
PETALUMA, CA
nbcboston.com

Lawrence Superintendent, School Board Address Series of Fights at High School

Another fight broke out at Lawrence High School Wednesday after a series of brawls a day earlier at the same school. "It's been scary, hard, and no one is feeling really good right now," said Lawrence Public Schools Superintendent Cynthia Paris during a school board meeting Wednesday night. Paris revealed...
HIGH SCHOOL
NECN

Mother Arrested Following Fight Near Lawrence High School Faces New Charges

A woman believed to be the mother of one of four minors arrested following a fight at a park near Lawrence High School appeared in court Thursday morning. Police arrested Jaqueline Sabino and four adolescents involved in a fight soon after school dismissal Wednesday. It was just the latest incident of violence associated with the school.
LAWRENCE, MA
WCVB

Mother in court after being arrested during fight outside Lawrence High School

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A 45-year-old woman arrested during a large fight Wednesday in a park near Lawrence High School faces charges including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault and battery. Jackqueline Sabino, of Lawrence, was one of five people arrested during the altercation in Sullivan Park following dismissal at the...
LAWRENCE, MA
New Haven Register

Four students arrested from Waterbury's Crosby High School Wednesday

WATERBURY — Four Crosby High School students were arrested Wednesday — three for a fight, and one for a trash can fire — according to the Waterbury Police Department. The fight took place during school dismissal and involved four students, the police department said. Police said a staff member attempted...
WATERBURY, CT
CBS Boston

‘My Daughter Doesn’t Feel Safe’: Parents, Teachers Raise Concerns About Violence At Lawrence High School

LAWRENCE (CBS) – An emergency meeting was held by the Lawrence City Council and the city’s School Committee at the Lawrence Public Library Monday evening. Parents and teachers were allowed to raise concerns regarding a rise in violence in the district. Madeline Rosa is a parent of a ninth grader at Lawrence High School and said she hasn’t sent her daughter to class in a week. “I refuse to send her there because when you send your child to school that’s the only safe place, your child is supposed to be even safe and my daughter doesn’t feel safe,” Rosa...
LAWRENCE, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
