4 Students Arrested In Lawrence As Violence Around High School Continues

LAWRENCE (CBS) – Four students were arrested for fighting in Sullivan Park on Wednesday after dismissal at Lawrence High School.

Police were in the area as part of a safety plan enacted by the school district and the city after several fights have broken out at the school. In addition to the four minors, a woman, believed to be the mother of one of the individuals involved in the fight, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Police did not say what sparked the fight.

Since the start of the school year, cell phone videos of skirmishes at schools have repeatedly surfaced at the school. For instance, two students were arrested after one fight in mid-October, and a teacher who tried to intervene was injured. About a dozen students have been summoned to court, prompting city officials to call an emergency meeting .

As parents and teachers voiced concerns to city officials and school committee members, several parents said their children don’t feel safe at school. Measures talked about by the school committee during the meeting included a new security task force and increasing student support and counseling.

Just two days before this most recent fight, teachers held a rally to protest violence at the school.