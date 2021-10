The past couple of years have been difficult in many ways. Families all over have struggled, the economy has been weakened, and our lives have been upended. The Town of Plainfield can tell a different story. With the help of our Republican leadership team, we have hundreds of jobs coming in with the new Amazon facility, more small businesses opening up, and have held our mill rate to a zero percent increase. Voters in the upcoming election have the opportunity to continue that momentum and vote for a full slate of 21 dedicated Republican candidates. Don’t simply hand over seats to other parties on election day- vote Row B for Plainfield. 21 in ‘21 to keep us moving forward.

ELECTIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO