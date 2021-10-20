CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield out with shoulder injury, Keenum starting

By Associated Press
WDTN
WDTN
 6 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will sit out Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos with a painful left shoulder injury and backup Case Keenum will start. The quarterback switch ends speculation about whether Mayfield would try to push through an injury to his non-throwing shoulder that he suffered last month and has worsened in recent weeks. By sitting out against the Broncos, Mayfield will have some extra time to rest and heal because the Browns don’t play again until Oct. 31 against Pittsburgh. The Browns will now turn to Keenum, who has made 62 career NFL starts, most recently for Washington in 2019.

