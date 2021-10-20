Police Seek Public Assistance In Identifying Hit-And-Run Driver That Left Scooter Rider Seriously Injured

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police on Wednesday sought the public’s assistance in locating a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a scooter rider in the Sawtelle area of Los Angeles.

The collision occurred Sunday around 8:05 p.m., when the driver of a gray Toyota Camry heading westbound on Rochester Avenue, near Los Angeles National Veterans Park, turned left onto southbound Federal Avenue and struck the victim on the electric scooter, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was thrown into the roadway as a result of the impact. The driver of the Camry fled.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where they were listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to contact LAPD West Traffic Detectives at 213-473-0234 or 213-473-0222 and reference report number 21-08-15306. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org .