KYLE has always been known for coming through with some bubbly tracks, and over time, that is what his fans have expected from him. Ever since the release of iSpy with Lil Yachty a few years ago, KYLE has ascended the ranks of pop-rap, and to this day, he continues to thrive. With that said, KYLE recently came through with a brand new track called "Sunday," which sees the artist going for an r&b type sound.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO