FBI Doubles Reward For Information In Acid Attack On Hofstra Student Nafiah Ikram

ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The FBI is now involved in the case of the Hofstra University student burned and blinded in a horrific acid attack , and the reward for information has grown to $40,000.

CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan spoke with the family on Wednesday.

When asked how she gets the courage and strength to fight, Nafiah Ikram said, “A lot of it has to do with prayers. I am very spiritual, especially since this happened to me.”

What happened to the 22-year-old pre-med college student sparked worldwide outrage. Ikram survived an acid attack on the driveway of her Elmont family home last March. The FBI stepped in to double the reward to catch the unknown assailant.

“‘How is your daughter doing?’ It’s automatic. ‘Did they find the person yet?’ And when we say, ‘No,’ they are like, ‘Really? Six months going?'” Sherina Mohamed said.

Six months of surgeries — eye, nostrils, lips, face — in and out of the hospital. With her parents at her side, Ikram focuses on the little successes.

“When I smile, you can see more teeth,” she said.

Nassau County police and the FBI are working jointly to solve the case. They say Ikram and her family have no known enemies, and received no threats in the unprovoked attack.

Ahmed Mohamed is with the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

“If it’s information that has anything to do with Nafiah’s crime, we really beg you, we ask everyone out there, contact the FBI. We have to get the individual responsible for this heinous acid attack off the streets,” Ahmed Mohamed said.

“People from all over the world — like England, Canada, all over — are reaching out to us,” Sherina Mohamed said.

“That warms my heart and gives me the motivation to keep going because there have been days when I suffer to the point where I just feel like I don’t want to be here anymore,” Ikram said.

She is overcoming difficult days with the love of her family and medical staff.

“I get a nurse, a different nurse, every time and they always tell me I am an inspiration to them,” Ikram said.

She said she believes the real healing begins when justice is served.

“We hope that maybe someone out there might get a little more motivation to come forward,” Ikram said.

She is hoping the cowardly perpetrator has confessed to someone or the red vehicle involved jars a memory. Until then, Ikram said she will try to summon inner strength to reach her goals.

When told she will make a wonderful doctor, Ikram said, “Thank you. Hopefully one day.”

A GoFundMe campaign is raising funds for Ikram’s ongoing medical bills.