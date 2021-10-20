CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse University Scholarship Established In Honor Of Late CBS2 Reporter Nina Kapur

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new scholarship has been established in honor of our late and beloved colleague and friend, Nina Kapur .

CBS teamed up with Nina’s alma mater, Syracuse University, along with her family, to establish the Nina Kapur Broadcast and Digital Journalism Scholarship.

The scholarship will provide financial assistance to journalism students at Syracuse’s Newhouse School.

READ MORE: CBS2 Marks One Year Since The Death Of Our Colleague And Friend, Reporter Nina Kapur

The school says it’s looking to continue Nina’s legacy by awarding students who have the same compassion and diverse perspective as she did.

Nina, a reporter here at CBS2, died in a moped accident in Brooklyn in July 2020. She was only 26.

