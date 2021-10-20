CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Route 33 Reopens After Deadly Crash

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9fw3_0cXbSWdl00

Route 33 has reopened after a deadly crash on Wednesday, authorities said.

The westbound lanes were closed between Perrineville and Applegarth roads around 2 p.m. They had reopened as of 6 p.m.

It was not clear how many people died and no further information was being released.

The incident was being investigated by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, which did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment on Wednesday evening.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
151K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
