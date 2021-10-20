Route 33 Reopens After Deadly Crash

Route 33 has reopened after a deadly crash on Wednesday, authorities said.

The westbound lanes were closed between Perrineville and Applegarth roads around 2 p.m. They had reopened as of 6 p.m.

It was not clear how many people died and no further information was being released.

The incident was being investigated by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, which did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment on Wednesday evening.

