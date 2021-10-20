CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Wheel of Fortune' Has Been on the Air for Years — Where Does It Get All This Prize Money?

Game shows like Wheel of Fortune keep us glued to our TV screens. We love to see Vanna White change the letters on the board, watch the contestants get excited when they win something, and guess alongside them. Plus, the sound the wheel makes when it spins is so satisfying. When...

Hearing the wheel spin, seeing Pat Sajak’s face, and watching Vanna White in her gorgeous gowns…doesn’t it feel nostalgic? It reminds us of growing up with the show on in the background in the living room while sitting at the dining table with our parents and siblings, or getting ready for a game or practice while rushing to finish homework and get our lives together. “Wheel of Fortune,” is a show that’s been on the air so long we cannot remember life without it, and it brings back so many fun memories. It’s like an old song or a scent that brings us back in time – so far back. As kids, we just sat back and watched contestants win super cool prizes when they spin the wheel and give us some letters. As adults, we wonder just where the show gets all its prizes and all the money they’ve been giving away nonchalantly for decades now. We’ve done some digging, and now we know.
Wheel Of Fortune Fans Have The Best Takes After Contestant Gives Not 1, But 2 Wildly Wrong Answers

Everyone is wrong sometimes. But there’s simply being incorrect, and then there’s being ridiculously wrong on a publicly televised game show viewed by millions of people. So bafflying wrong, in fact, that the entire Internet comes together to roast someone they’ve never heard of before, and probably won't ever hear from again. One Wheel of Fortune contestant unfortunately found herself to be the latter recently, and Twitter won’t be letting her forget her puzzle faux pas anytime soon.
