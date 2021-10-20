Undertaker Does Public Appearance in Saudi Arabia, Introduces Pitbull At Concert

M2r Education are currently looking for an Head of English for a British International School in Al Khobar. Immediate start. Running for almost 40 years, the school is a not for profit school that offers the UK curriculum to over 700 students between the ages of 3 and 18. The school has recently added both GCSE and A Level exams to its rapidly expanding secondary section, while maintaining an excellent primary section including academic studies, extracurricular activities and overseas trips. The school aims, through its international environment, to inspire everyone to be positive global citizens by reflecting upon equality, community service and peace. All are welcomed and valued as unique individuals.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO