Undertaker Does Public Appearance in Saudi Arabia, Introduces Pitbull At Concert

By Jeremy Thomas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Undertaker made a public appearance in Saudi Arabia the day before WWE Crown Jewel, introducing Pitbull for his concert there. The Dead Man made an appearance at...

Local Saudi Arabia Athlete Planned To Appear At WWE Crown Jewel

Fightful Select reports that WWE is planning to have Saudi Olympic karateka Tareg Hamedi appear in some fashion at today’s Crown Jewel PPV in Riyadh. Before the show this morning, he was in the ring working with Mansoor, Mustafa Ali and referee Charles Robinson as they went over their match.
Photos: The Undertaker In Saudi Arabia For Festival Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel

Veteran WWE Superstar The Undertaker is currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Rapper Pitbull held a sold out concert at The Boulevard in Riyadh earlier today to officially launch the 2021 Riyadh Season Festival. The Undertaker appeared on stage to kick off the concert and introduce the Grammy Award-winning rapper.
WWE Crown Jewel: Saudi Arabia's silver medalist Tareg Hamedi makes surprise appearance

Saudi Arabia silver medalist Tareg Hamedi made a surprise appearance at WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view. Hamedi, who was awarded the silver medal in karate after he was disqualified for knocking his opponent out with a brutal kick at the Tokyo Olympics, showed up to the event which aired Thursday. He confronted Mustafa Ali after the WWE wrestler unfairly attacked his opponent Mansoor.
WInc Daily: Undertaker Is In Saudi Arabia, Tony Khan Vs. Eric Bischoff (Feat. Crowbar)

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!
Head of English, Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia

M2r Education are currently looking for an Head of English for a British International School in Al Khobar. Immediate start. Running for almost 40 years, the school is a not for profit school that offers the UK curriculum to over 700 students between the ages of 3 and 18. The school has recently added both GCSE and A Level exams to its rapidly expanding secondary section, while maintaining an excellent primary section including academic studies, extracurricular activities and overseas trips. The school aims, through its international environment, to inspire everyone to be positive global citizens by reflecting upon equality, community service and peace. All are welcomed and valued as unique individuals.
Saudi Arabia Wants 100 Million Visitors by 2030

In January of 2020, the world first learned of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s tourism initiative that hopes to bring in 100 million visitors by the year 2030. What many didn’t realize at the time was that cruising was set to be a large part of that plan. Thanks to the country’s proximity between the Red Sea and Persian Gulf, Saudi Arabia is uniquely positioned to become a major cruise and travel destination in the coming years and the organization behind the scenes, Cruise Saudi, is already making waves in the industry.
Minoru Suzuki Returning to Japan After Concluding US Tour

– Japanese wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki posted that he’s traveling back to Japan after concluding his impressive two-month tour in the US that saw him appear in AEW, Impact Wrestling, and GCW. Suzuki wrote the following in the caption of his Instagram post, showing him leaving his hotel (via Google Translate):
