CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Audubon lawsuit over Quivira Wildlife Refuge water dismissed

NewsTimes
 6 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
wibwnewsnow.com

Judge Shuts Down Audubon Lawsuit

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Audubon of Kansas over water rights at the Quivira Wildlife Refuge in central Kansas. Audubon sued the U.S. Department of Interior and other federal and state agencies in January, alleging they had not protected senior water rights at the 22,135-acre refuge near the town of Stafford.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WAPT

Two lawsuits filed against Jackson over water

JACKSON, Miss. — Two new lawsuits claim hundreds of children have been exposed to dangerous lead levels through the drinking water in Mississippi’s capital city. Jackson has been facing water system problems for years. One lawsuit represents one child, and the other seeks to be a class action. The suits...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
wpde.com

Dismissal upheld in SC lawsuit over unemployment benefits ending early

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit against Gov. Henry McMaster over his early exit from federal unemployment programs providing extra money to residents during the pandemic. Justices agreed unanimously in a Wednesday opinion with a lower court's dismissal of the suit brought by...
POLITICS
truecrimedaily

Pics of caged Missouri woman found before cabin burns down; Body found in desert search for NJ woman - TCDPOD

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: Missouri woman Cassidy Rainwater is still missing after disappearing in July (1:53). Two men are held on suspicion of kidnapping in the case after incriminating evidence is found on a phone. Hours before the men appear in court, the cabin where they lived burns to the ground. And a New Jersey woman on a cross-country adventure to California, following her dream to become a chef, vanishes in June (25:25). Now local authorities announce a gruesome discovery, but is it related to Lauren Cho's disappearance? Attorney Gerald A. Griggs joins host Ana Garcia.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quivira#Water Rights#Wildlife Refuge#U S#Ap#Audubon Of Kansas
mediaite.com

‘Flagrantly Unconstitutional’: Federal Judge Suspends Controversial Texas Abortion Law

A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked the new Texas abortion law, which prohibited abortions after about six weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest. The law, which was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and went into effect on Sept. 1, also permitted private citizens to sue medical providers and others who facilitated abortions for at least $10,000.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
pinedaleroundup.com

Employer wants COVID firing lawsuit dismissed

SUBLETTE COUNTY – A court fight between Enterprise Products, which mandated employees must wear masks and get COVID-19 vaccines, and a longtime employee who refused to do either and was denied a religious exemption, took a smaller step than anticipated last week. The Oct. 13 hearing before 9th District Court...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘Substantive’ settlement talks underway in Iowa puppy mill case

A contempt-of-court hearing for Wayne County dog breeder Daniel Gingerich has been rescheduled for Nov. 1 due to settlement negotiations between Gingerich and federal officials. Gingerich had been scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday to argue why he shouldn’t be held in contempt and have his 453 dogs seized by the government. He is […] The post ‘Substantive’ settlement talks underway in Iowa puppy mill case appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
CBS Denver

Federal Judge Sides With Douglas County Schools On Face Mask Requirements Lawsuit

(CBS4) – A federal judge granted a request by the Douglas County School District for a temporary restraining order to block new relaxed mask rules imposed by the county’s Board of Health. The judge said early Tuesday afternoon that the district proved the relaxed rules would create irreparable harm. The debate over face mask requirements in Douglas County Schools moved to U.S District Court this month. Attorneys for the school district, on behalf of students with disabilities, asked the judge to temporarily halt the relaxation of rules put in place earlier this month by the newly created board. They feared the declining...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KICK AM 1530

Is this city really the Richest city in the State of Missouri?

Forbes released a list of the "Richest" cities in each state, and according to their data, the richest town in Missouri is a town with less than 9,000 people. I have no reason to doubt Forbes, they are a trusted website resource, but when I saw their list of Richest & Poorest Cities in each state I was a little taken aback, to be honest, but the list starts to make sense when you realize they base the entire list on seemingly one major metric income.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy