Audubon lawsuit over Quivira Wildlife Refuge water dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Audubon of Kansas over water rights at the Quivira Wildlife Refuge in central Kansas. Audubon sued the U.S. Department of Interior and other federal and state agencies in January, alleging they had not protected senior water rights at the 22,135-acre refuge near the town of Stafford.
Finding an equitable solution to what becomes of Quivira National Wildlife Refuge and its impact on the central Kansas water table is once again on the table. This week, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Audubon of Kansas to honor the senior water rights of the 22,000-acre refuge.
JACKSON, Miss. — Two new lawsuits claim hundreds of children have been exposed to dangerous lead levels through the drinking water in Mississippi’s capital city. Jackson has been facing water system problems for years. One lawsuit represents one child, and the other seeks to be a class action. The suits...
This small Missouri town of roughly 1,650 people struggles with a problem confronting larger communities across the nation — what to do about the people living on its streets. Only in Adrian, just a 45 minute drive south of Kansas City, some of the homeless are not sleeping on the...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit against Gov. Henry McMaster over his early exit from federal unemployment programs providing extra money to residents during the pandemic. Justices agreed unanimously in a Wednesday opinion with a lower court's dismissal of the suit brought by...
PRAIRIE CITY, Iowa — It had been more than 150 years since buffalo roamed in central Iowa. That changed in 1996 when a small herd was introduced at the Walnut Creek National Wildlife Refuge, now known as the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge. KCCI’s Steve Karlin was there for the...
The City of Jackson and other government officials have been sued over the city’s drinking water, claiming that the water has been contaminated with toxic lead. More than 600 Jackson children were listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which claims that the children’s constitutional rights were violated. The lead attorney...
This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: Missouri woman Cassidy Rainwater is still missing after disappearing in July (1:53). Two men are held on suspicion of kidnapping in the case after incriminating evidence is found on a phone. Hours before the men appear in court, the cabin where they lived burns to the ground. And a New Jersey woman on a cross-country adventure to California, following her dream to become a chef, vanishes in June (25:25). Now local authorities announce a gruesome discovery, but is it related to Lauren Cho's disappearance? Attorney Gerald A. Griggs joins host Ana Garcia.
A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked the new Texas abortion law, which prohibited abortions after about six weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest. The law, which was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and went into effect on Sept. 1, also permitted private citizens to sue medical providers and others who facilitated abortions for at least $10,000.
This should be a teachable moment for anyone who chases or wants to chase thunderstorms. New video shows what happened when a guy following one of the twisters in Missouri Sunday accidentally drove right into the path. He fortunately lived to tell about it. The Tornado Intercept YouTube channel provided...
Every now and then you see something in the sky and you can't quite explain what it is. That happened to one of our listeners this morning. Alex O sent in a video he took this morning just before 8:00 am. He was in Tea, facing east, and asked the same question you might be thinking of: "Is that a rocket?"
SUBLETTE COUNTY – A court fight between Enterprise Products, which mandated employees must wear masks and get COVID-19 vaccines, and a longtime employee who refused to do either and was denied a religious exemption, took a smaller step than anticipated last week. The Oct. 13 hearing before 9th District Court...
A contempt-of-court hearing for Wayne County dog breeder Daniel Gingerich has been rescheduled for Nov. 1 due to settlement negotiations between Gingerich and federal officials. Gingerich had been scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday to argue why he shouldn’t be held in contempt and have his 453 dogs seized by the government. He is […]
The post ‘Substantive’ settlement talks underway in Iowa puppy mill case appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
On Tuesday afternoon, a leading far-right advocacy group with a militia arm in Colorado issued an “urgent” call to action to its members to flood a school board meeting in Douglas County to oppose mask mandates. In an email to supporters, FEC United said that the Douglas County School Board’s...
(CBS4) – A federal judge granted a request by the Douglas County School District for a temporary restraining order to block new relaxed mask rules imposed by the county’s Board of Health. The judge said early Tuesday afternoon that the district proved the relaxed rules would create irreparable harm.
The debate over face mask requirements in Douglas County Schools moved to U.S District Court this month. Attorneys for the school district, on behalf of students with disabilities, asked the judge to temporarily halt the relaxation of rules put in place earlier this month by the newly created board.
They feared the declining...
Forbes released a list of the "Richest" cities in each state, and according to their data, the richest town in Missouri is a town with less than 9,000 people. I have no reason to doubt Forbes, they are a trusted website resource, but when I saw their list of Richest & Poorest Cities in each state I was a little taken aback, to be honest, but the list starts to make sense when you realize they base the entire list on seemingly one major metric income.
Comments / 0