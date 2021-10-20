Tonight’s Special Episode of AEW Dark Is Online

Trina is set to tell the story of her long-standing rap career during an episode of A Closer Look on streaming platform ALLBLK. As the latest episode in the docuseries, the show will feature the “Look Back At Me” rapper sharing details of her rise to fame, misconceptions from the public, and more. “I’m everybody’s savior. Who’s coming to save me?” questioned the Miami rapper in the preview. “Nobody,” she declared. In her personal life, the “B R Right” rapper recently revealed she and her boyfriend are now engaged. Raymond Taylor, stage name Ray Almighty, proposed to the Diamond Princess in September and she gladly...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO