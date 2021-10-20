CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Neurologist arrested on federal charges in sex assault probe

By The Associated Press
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3naQRH_0cXbPvcR00

NEW YORK (AP) — A neurologist already facing charges that he raped patients in New York and New Jersey was arrested on new federal charges Wednesday alleging that he was a serial, sexual abuser of women who went to him for help with debilitating chronic pain.

An indictment said Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, who specialized in rare pain syndromes, abused multiple patients over 15 years at his offices in New York City, Philadelphia and Hopewell, New Jersey.

Police: Bedford County woman faces charges after assaulting trooper

It described the doctor, now 63, grooming patients who were dependent on him for care and prescriptions to addictive opioids, turning back rubs and hugs into gradually more invasive physical attacks and sexual demands.

If certain victims refused to engage in sex acts, he retaliated by referring them to another medical provider that would not prescribe the same combinations or quantities of narcotics, the indictment said.

“The alleged pattern of abuse in this case is outrageous,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a release. “Doctors like the defendant take an oath to do no harm. It is difficult to imagine conduct more anathema to that oath than exploiting patients’ vulnerability in order to sexually abuse them.”

A lawyer for Cruciani didn’t immediately reply to a message seeking comment. Cruciani, who lives in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania was arrested Wednesday morning in Pocono Pines, Pennsylvania, and was in custody pending an initial appearance before a magistrate judge.

The federal charges follow years of public complaints by Cruciani’s accusers that authorities in some places weren’t taking his crimes seriously, particularly in Philadelphia , where he pleaded guilty to relatively minor misdemeanor groping counts involving seven patients.

Attorney Jeff Fritz, who represents accusers in lawsuits against Cruciani, released statements from two accusers: Hillary Tullin and Tanisha Johnson.

Tullin, who saw Cruciani for years and said she was sexually assaulted repeatedly, said she was “deeply grateful” to federal prosecutors, who she said had “heard the victims and refuse to look the other way as so many others in this case have.”

“I have longed for the day he would be held accountable for these heinous crimes,” said Tullin. “It has been nearly four years since state charges were brought against him, yet there is no trial date in sight. It has been a living hell.”

Johnson called the federal charges a relief but said that the hospitals which employed Cruciani are “equally if not more responsible than him.”

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, as Tullin and Johnson have done.

Cruciani was charged with five counts of enticing and inducing individuals to travel interstate to engage in illegal sexual activity. Each count carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

The Ivy League-trained neurologist has been free on $1 million bail set in pending state criminal cases in New York and New Jersey.

National food shortages impacting local school lunch menus

Manhattan prosecutors charged him in May 2018 with 35 felony counts, including rape and aggravated sexual abuse. The cases have faced a series of continuances and delays. His next court appearance in Manhattan was scheduled for Dec. 9.

According to the federal indictment, Cruciani met with victims alone in an examination room, sometimes behind a locked door, in hospital rooms, a hotel or an apartment.

At times, he conducted purported breast examinations and vaginal exams of certain victims even though he was not a practicing obstetrician or gynecologist, the indictment said.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Local attorney arrested, charged with assault, disorderly conduct

A local attorney was arrested Friday and charged with assault and disorderly conduct stemming from a recent disturbance at the Arkansas Workforce Center. Thirty-year-old Cody Shawn Dennis, who lists a Bull Shoals address, was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center at just after 2 p.m. and released on his own recognizance about 20 minutes later.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Daily Voice

NJ Correctional Officer Charged With Raping Female Inmate

A correctional officer from Jersey City was arrested Wednesday and charged with raping an inmate at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.Tyrell Harris-McLaughlin, 28, was charged with sexual assault and official misconduct in connection with the Sept. 16 incident at the troubled Union Tow…
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

Pennsylvania priest pleads in case of assaulting 11-year-old boy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Fayette County priest has pleaded no contest to repeatedly assaulting an 11- year-old altar boy starting in 2004 and continuing until the boy was 14, according to the Attorney General. Andrew Kawecki was charged by the Office of Attorney General in August 2020 after a victim reported to investigators that […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
NBC Sports

Patrick Chung arrested on assault and battery, vandalism charges

Former New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung is facing some serious legal trouble. Chung was arrested Monday in Milton, Mass., and charged with one count of assault and battery on a family/household member and one count of vandalizing property, per a criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Chung is scheduled for an...
MILTON, MA
E! News

Influencer Genie Exum Arrested and Charged With Assault After Allegedly Stabbing Boyfriend

Watch: Biggest YouTuber Scandals: Jake Paul, Jeffree Star & More. Instagram influencer Genie Exum is reportedly facing assault charges after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend. On Oct. 18, NYPD responded to a 911 call of a man being assaulted inside an apartment, authorities confirmed to E! News in a statement. When police arrived, the man told officers that he got into a dispute with the 22-year-old model, who allegedly stabbed him in the arm and back with a kitchen knife.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Sorrento suspect arrested in Assumption Parish on felony assault charge

Assumption Parish authorities reported the arrest of a suspect from Sorrento on a felony aggravated assault charge. According to a release from Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, 36-year-old Darrin Joseph LeBlanc of Conway Street, Sorrento, was charged with felony domestic abuse / aggravated assault charges originating in Ascension Parish. Deputies...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Abuse#Lawsuits#Federal Prosecutors#Ap
WETM

Elmira man arrested and charged with assault over the weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was arrested by Elmira Police after allegedly hitting a woman in the head with a handgun. According to Elmira Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Mt. Zoar around 7:17 a.m. on Sunday morning for the reported assault. During the investigation officers arrested...
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kjluradio.com

Meta man arrested on domestic assault, child endangerment charges

An Osage County man is arrested on domestic assault and child endangerment charges after an incident at a home in Maries County. The Maries County Sheriff’s office says they received a report about the incident from the Missouri Department of Family Services late last month. The Sheriff’s Office says Arther Salts, of Meta, grabbed a woman by the throat and pressed her against a refrigerator, choking her until she could not breathe. The victim’s child and sister tried to intervene. That’s when Salts allegedly threw the child into the refrigerator and threatened to choke the sister. The victim, child and sister all say Salts did not let go of the woman until she was gasping for air and close to losing consciousness.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Federal immigration charges pending following meth arrest

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man accused of being a methamphetamine supplier now faces federal charges. Agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday filed a complaint charging 43-year-old Ruben Vasquez Velardes with illegal reentry following removal. The charges allege Vasquez, a citizen of Mexico, had been removed from the United...
WATERLOO, IA
CBS Philly

‘They Want Me Dead’: Nearly Dozen Philadelphia Families Fearing For Lives After Cooperating In Criminal Investigations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly a dozen families in Philadelphia say they’re living on the edge and literally dodging bullets because they or a family member have cooperated in criminal investigations. A city councilmember is now collaborating with the sheriff’s department to provide them with a sense of safety. “They want me dead because he witnessed something,” a Philadelphia mother said. This Philadelphia mother says she lives in constant fear for her life and the lives of her children after a family member cooperated with authorities in a police investigation. We are concealing her identity for her protection. “I don’t sleep,” she said. “I probably...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PIX11

Corrections officer beat, humiliated inmates, prosecutors say

LEESBURG, N.J. — A corrections officer at a state prison in southern New Jersey has been arrested on charges he beat and humiliated inmates without provocation or justification. Federal prosecutors said 41-year-old John Makos, a Millville resident who works at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg, was charged with conspiracy to deprive inmates of their civil […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WREG

Man convicted of raping girlfriend’s child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 34-year-old man was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting the 6-year-old daughter of his girlfriend at the residence they shared in the Oakhaven area near the airport, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. A Criminal Court jury found Edward Lynn Barber guilty as charged on the felony count of rape […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WTAJ

WTAJ

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy