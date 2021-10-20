CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Workers Install Speed Bumps After Hegewisch Residents Tell CBS 2 That Semi-Trailer Trucks Are ‘Terrorizing’ Their Lives

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is getting results for some Chicagoans who say their street is packed with semi-trailer trucks – and they’re worried about their own safety.

A Hegewisch community resident shared with us a video showing city workers installing a new speed bump along 134th Street. It arrived just days after we reported on their concerns.

Neighbors say semi-trucks have taken over their neighborhood , ignoring traffic laws and putting lives at risk.

“Here you see he’s coming down and completely rips some branches off,” resident Melissa Ramirez told CBS 2’s Marissa Parra last week. “They weren’t just small branches. They were the heavy branches that could have hit somebody.”

It’s illegal for trucks over 5 tons to drive in the neighborhood. But after seven years of living here, Ramirez says the issue was showing no signs of slowing.

“It hasn’t slowed down,” she told Parra. “in fact, it’s picked up because there’s no enforcement to stop it,” she said.

The city told us they will be installing a total of three speed bumps there by next month.

Bill Pulaski
5d ago

just wait until they hear the incredibly loud noise of empty trailers bouncing over them in the middle of the night. A whole new meaning to WOKE for them

Jack Colebank
5d ago

616 murders in Chicago so far this year and their worried about where trucks are parked? the indoctrination is strong in these demenazi.

Brian Delavega
5d ago

Obviously they’re going somewhere close by and have to park there. Truck drivers don’t just drive to random places for fun…they’re there cuz they have to PU or deliver somewhere close by and that’s prolly the only way in and evidently it’s the most accessible.

