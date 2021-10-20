CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Upper Arlington, OH

Despite no OH-15 debate, most voters say forum is still important

By Colleen Marshall, Ben Orner, Adrienne Robbins
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qf8yr_0cXbPfk300

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Nearly 3 in 4 people in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District say candidate debates are important, but Republican Mike Carey and Democrat state Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) will not be meeting on a debate stage.

Almost half — 49.4% — of likely voters in the 15th District surveyed last week by pollsters at Emerson College in partnership with NBC4 said it is “very important” that candidates participate in a debate before an election.

And another 23.8% of the 445 residents in the poll , conducted Oct. 14-16 among likely voters, said debates are “somewhat important.” That’s more than 73% of voters who think it’s important for candidates to debate.

The Emerson College/NBC4 poll is representative of OH-15’s party affiliation makeup. It also weights for gender, age, education, race, and region based on 2020 turnout modeling. Polling was conducted via landline phone and text-to-web, and its margin of error is +/- 4.6 percentage points.

For most polls, you can read the margin of error (MoE) like this: If the poll were to be done again 100 times, in 95 of those times the results would be within “X” percentage points of the original.


So let’s say a national poll of a sampling of registered voters , with an MoE of +/- 3 , has:

  • Joe Biden at 53%
  • Donald Trump at 47%

    • You can be 95% certain that a hypothetical poll of all registered U.S. voters would yield results between these extremes:

  • Biden 56/Trump 44 (+3 more for Biden, -3 fewer for Trump)
  • Trump 50/Biden 50 (+3 more for Trump, -3 fewer for Biden)

    • Importance of debates

    Debates are "a vetting process," said David Pepper, a Democratic strategist and the most previous chair of the Ohio Democratic Party. Pepper believes candidates have a duty to provide unscripted answers to tough questions as a service to voters.

    "You want to know that your state Rep. or your Congressional person is actually up to the job," Pepper said. "And you don't know that by the fact that they sit in a room and call people for money, or tweet, or micro-target a digital ad to a handpicked universe."

    The 15th District is a conservative-leaning, geographically diverse carving of Ohio's middle. It includes urban and suburban parts of western Franklin County, all of Madison, Pickaway, and Fairfield counties, and a large rural swath southeast.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B773W_0cXbPfk300
    A map shows Ohio's 15th U.S. congressional district. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

    "You know (if candidates are up to the job) a lot better if they have to stand on their own two feet and don't have a script in front of them," Pepper said regarding debates, "and have to answer questions from someone like you or someone from the general public who has a concern and won't just throw them a softball."

    NBC4 reached out to Ohio Republican Party chairman Bob Paduchik but was told he was too busy Wednesday for an interview about debates. The state GOP did not respond to a request for a statement.

    Meet the candidates: Ohio’s 15th Congressional District

    "I think voters rightfully want to hear candidates' thoughts on issues, how they respond to questions that they don't have ahead of time," Russo, the Democrat in the race, told NBC4.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dzuQi_0cXbPfk300
    Democrat Allison Russo, left, and Republican Mike Carey, right, are the major-party candidates running in the 2021 special election for Ohio's 15th Congressional District. (Photos via Russo campaign, Scott Olson/Getty Images. Illustration by Ben Orner).

    Carey, the Republican, has yet to accept NBC4's offers for on-camera or written statements. Instead, a statement on debates from campaign spokesperson Blaine Kelly reads, "Allison Russo has aired two campaign attack ads based on the same lie and we're not going to debate a candidate who practices the Nancy Pelosi-like gutter politics that Central Ohio voters have consistently rejected."

    No debate despite multiple efforts

    NBC4 has hosted a number of political debates in recent years, including on-ballot issues, Congressional races, and state and local matchups. Staff wanted to facilitate a debate between Carey and Russo, and the first email went out the day after the August primary.

    NBC4 sent at least eight emails and made 17 phone calls to each campaign. Carey's team gave several reasons for why they couldn't debate, including a conflict about a birthday party and complaining about Russo's political ads.

    OH-15 poll: Carey leads Russo among likely voters

    "This is an important part of the democratic process," Russo told NBC4. "And when you have a candidate like my opponent who doesn't agree to the debate process, that is a very scary thing for our democracy and should give voters pause and question how transparent that individual is going to be as an elected representative."

    Russo's team suggested a debate like one that was held in Georgia, where only one candidate showed up. But a true debate with all candidates — an idea that the Emerson College/NBC4 poll shows voters support — was not to be for the 15th District.

    The Columbus Metropolitan Club , a nonprofit that hosts regular forums on current events, also had aspirations for a Carey-Russo debate. Vice president of programming Doug Buchanan said the CMC tried for weeks to host a debate for the 15th District candidates, just as it did in 2020 and 2018, but only one campaign accepted their invitation.

    "We were really hoping that we would have a terrific opportunity for candidates to share their positions with the public, and unfortunately, this time that just didn't happen," he said.

    NBC4 local election HQ: Full 15th District coverage

    The Emerson College/NBC4 poll showed 19.4% of respondents still had "no opinion" of Carey, and neither did 28.8% of Russo. And about 9% had never even heard of either candidate, something a debate could have helped.

    "It's a way for voters to get to know candidates and to know where they stand," Buchanan said.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

    Comments / 0

     

    FROM LOCAL CREATORS

    More
    Related
    NBC4 Columbus

    The facts behind ballot issue 7 TV ads

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 Investigates is holding political advertisers accountable for the claims they make on the commercials you see on TV. In a 30-second ad, paid for by the Opportunity City PAC, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther asks the people of Columbus to reject a ballot measure that he said would divert tens of millions […]
    COLUMBUS, OH
    NBC4 Columbus

    Ohio Statehouse likely to miss upcoming redistricting deadline

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After nearly two months of inaction, this Thursday the Ohio Redistricting Commission plans to meet, but leaders admit that it’s already too late to make their second deadline.  Lawmakers missed two deadlines for the Congressional district maps. Now they are on to plan C. Why should people be concerned? The congressional map […]
    OHIO STATE
    NBC4 Columbus

    The Spectrum: Where voters stand in 15th district race

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: We’ll take a deep dive into the 15th district’s contentious race for Congress. Hear from the candidates and take a look at an Emerson College/NBC4 poll to see where the candidates currently stand with voters. And we’ll take a look at where the Public Utilities Commission of […]
    COLUMBUS, OH
    NBC4 Columbus

    Cannabis candy? Warning issued ahead of Halloween

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With Halloween approaching, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is issuing a warning about illegal cannabis edibles that look like several well-known snack foods.   “The levels of THC in these fakes could have some real and devastating consequences for children,” Yost said. “Parents need to be extra cautious, especially around Halloween, that these copycat products […]
    COLUMBUS, OH
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    City
    Madison, OH
    Local
    Ohio Government
    Upper Arlington, OH
    Government
    City
    Columbus, OH
    Columbus, OH
    Elections
    Local
    Ohio Elections
    Columbus, OH
    Government
    State
    Georgia State
    City
    Upper Arlington, OH
    NBC4 Columbus

    Ohio updates guidelines for COVID-19 quarantining in schools

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health updated its COVID-19 quarantine guidance for state schools Monday.   State health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff laid out two scenarios, called “mask to stay” and “test to play.” “Mask to stay” allows a student to remain in the classroom after exposure to a positive COVID-19 case as long as they […]
    OHIO STATE
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Joe Biden
    Person
    Donald Trump
    NBC4 Columbus

    ODH data shows more Ohioans died in 2020 than were born

    DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Data from The Ohio Department of Health shows that in 2020, 143,000 Ohioans died, while only 129,000 were born. “Coronavirus has very quickly hastened the death rate outpacing the birth rate,” said Kettering Health Family Physician Dr. Austin Williams. In 2021, ODH data has shown more than 107,000 deaths and 100,000 […]
    OHIO STATE
    NBC4 Columbus

    Columbus venues to use app to verify vaccination status

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As crowds return to Central Ohio venues, some are debuting new technology. This week, CAPA announced patrons can use a health verification app to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. After more than a year of closed doors and exclusively virtual events, the organization included masking, as well as […]
    COLUMBUS, OH
    NBC4 Columbus

    Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 2,325 new cases reported

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Monday, Oct. 25, the state has reported a total of 1,524,169 (+2,325) cases, leading to 78,853 (+142) hospitalizations and 10,028 (+21) ICU admissions. A total of 6,440,701 people — or 55.10% of the state’s population — has at […]
    OHIO STATE
    NBC4 Columbus

    IRS wipes $382,761 debt from City of Nelsonville, says auditor

    NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Internal Revenue Service has wiped clean the City of Nelsonville’s $382,761.11 liability after an aggressive push by the city’s auditor and city manager. The liability was a result of payroll debts left behind by the previous deputy auditor, and her theft and fraud scheme, said the Nelsonville City Auditor Taylor […]
    NELSONVILLE, OH
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Ohio Republican Party#Local Election#Wcmh#Republican#Emerson College#The Emerson College Nbc4#Democratic#The Ohio Democratic Party#Congressional
    NBC4 Columbus

    NBC4 Columbus

    3K+
    Followers
    912
    Post
    593K+
    Views
    ABOUT

    NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

     https://www.nbc4i.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy