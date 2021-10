Hertz plans to buy 100,000 Model 3 sedans from Tesla to overcome bankruptcy. Moderna was huge contributor to NASDAQ with a 7.1% daily return. The crypto market was mostly in the green over the past 24 hours, as were most of top 10 market cap coins. This morning, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) registered slight gains, passing $62,000. Outside the top 10, the biggest winner was Curve (CRV/USD) with a gain of over 17%, reaching weekly increases of more than 70%.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO