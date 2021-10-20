CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Man facing murder charge in Gastonia mom’s death denied bond

By Destiny McKeiver
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JyDsb_0cXbP4MX00

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charles Combs faced a judge Wednesday on murder charges in LaPorscha Baldwin’s murder. Baldwin was found dead October 14 in South Carolina after being reported missing October 10.

Combs was Baldwin’s ex-boyfriend. Her family believes he didn’t want her to break up with him.

Combs served a 12 year sentence for second degree murder in 2007. Court records show he killed his ex girlfriend at the time, Marsheida Dorsey.

Dorsey’s family connected with the Baldwin family to offer assistance.

The Dorsey family showed up in court Wednesday as Charles Combs made his first appearance. Combs was denied bond and will appear before a judge again November 3.

“If we get to address him during this trial, I’ll be the one to speak to him and let him know how he has destroyed families,” said Almetra Jones Schofield, Marsheida’s cousin.

