Food Safety

Check your onions now: CDC identifies cause of massive salmonella outbreak

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 6 days ago

A salmonella outbreak that has been traced to 37 states across the country is being caused by fresh whole onions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in an update Wednesday.

The Independent

Americans ordered to immediately throw out their onions over 37-state salmonella outbreak

Americans have been told to immediately throw away certain imported onions after they were linked to a contagious salmonella outbreak in the US. At least 652 people have been found infected in salmonella outbreaks across 37 states as of 18 October, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The outbreak has led to 129 hospitalisations so far but the cases are expected to grow.The agencies urged restaurants, retailers, and residents to “not eat, sell, or serve red, yellow, and white onions supplied by ProSource Inc that were imported from...
FOOD SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Recalled Walmart product tests positive for deadly bacteria

An aromatherapy spray sold at Walmart may contain a "rare and dangerous" bacteria that's been linked to multiple illnesses, including two deaths, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Walmart issued a recall for The Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray...
FOOD SAFETY
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Have vaccines caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths?

Viral image: “The vaccination campaign” increased COVID-19 deaths by 175% in one year. Here's why: A viral image that alleges that vaccines have caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths ignores the outsize impact of the virus on the unvaccinated, as well as the large and growing body of evidence that vaccines substantially reduce the likelihood of death.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WEKU

CDC says toss onions if you don't know where they came from to avoid salmonella

Check your onions now: A salmonella outbreak impacting 37 states and sickening over 600 people in the U.S. is being linked to certain imported onions. A warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fresh whole red, white and yellow onions from Chihuahua, Mexico, were distributed to grocery stores and restaurants across the U.S. by ProSource Inc. They should be discarded.
FOOD SAFETY
NBC Washington

What to Know About Onions Tied to Salmonella in Maryland, Virginia

A salmonella outbreak linked to onions has sickened hundreds of people in at least 37 states, including Maryland and Virginia, federal health officials said Wednesday. Illnesses were reported in 48 people in Maryland and 59 people in Virginia, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data said as of Thursday afternoon.
MARYLAND STATE
Thrillist

Seafood Is Being Recalled Due to a Salmonella Outbreak

Northeast Seafood Products, based out of Colorado and not the northeast, has shut down part of its facility after being linked to a salmonella outbreak. The CDC says the outbreak has resulted in 102 illnesses and 19 hospitalizations across 14 states. Though, almost all of the people who became ill were in Colorado or had recently traveled to Colorado, which is where Northeast Seafood distributes.
FOOD SAFETY
Kickin Country 100.5

Massive Food Recall – CDC Says Throw Out Onions

People in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and many other states have been sickened by tainted onions. Check your pantry, fridge, and freezer for these onions. The CDC is saying if you don't know where your onions came from, throw them out. Due to a salmonella outbreak in 37 states that has sickened over 600 people and caused the hospitalization of 129 people in the U.S.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Pittsburgh

Meal Kit Services Recall Products Over Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Onions

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A recall is quickly expanding as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to investigate a salmonella outbreak that has been linked to onions. Hello Fresh and Every Plate meal kit services, as well as Green Giant produce company, are recalling some of their products as they may contain contaminated onions. Both Hello Fresh and Every Plate say if you still have a kit that was sent between July 7 and Sept. 8, throw it out. MORE DETAILS FROM THE FDA: Hello Fresh Every Plate Green Giant They do note that cooking onions thoroughly kills any salmonella bacteria. Health investigators say the onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico. They have made more than 600 people sick, including up to 10 people in Pennsylvania. They were last imported in August, but can last up to three months and may still be stored in homes. For full details on the investigation head to the CDC website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
EatThis

This Restaurant-Related Salmonella Outbreak Keeps Getting Worse and Spreading to More States

The salmonella outbreak believed to be spreading via restaurants is growing in scope, but authorities still can't pinpoint its exact origin. As many as 419 people in 35 states have now been infected since June, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And it looks like the spread is nowhere near over as the number of patients grew by 140 since September 23, and new cases have appeared in six additional states. As many as 66 of those infected were hospitalized.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Two US Companies Recall Onions Due To Possible Health Risk

Two companies have announced recalls of their onion products due to possible salmonella contamination.HelloFresh and Potandon Produce LLC both announced the recalls on Saturday, Oct. 23, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement on Wednesday, Oct. 20, that a sal…
INDUSTRY
