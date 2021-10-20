CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kernel won't boot under debugger

7 days ago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCPU - is NXP's IMX6ULL. This CPU has JTAG interface and supported by J-Link debugger. Got U-boot booting well under JTAG debugger but having troubles with linux kernel. Using vmlinux compiled with CONFIG_DEBUG_INFO=y **and **CONFIG_DEBUG_KERNEL=y. Here is entry point of kernel starting screenshot....

forum.linuxfoundation.org

towardsdatascience.com

Kernel Methods: A Simple Introduction

The basics of kernel methods and Radial Basis Functions. The bias-variance dilemma dominates machine learning methods. If a model is too simple, the model will struggle to find appropriate relationships between inputs and outputs. However, if a model is too complex, it will perform better in training, but the will experience a greater difference in performance on unseen data, moreover, the complex models are often more computationally expensive. In an ideal world, we want a simple model that is fast to train and that is complex enough to find complex relationships between inputs and outputs. Kernel methods do this by mapping the input space of the data to a higher dimensional feature space, in which simple linear models can be trained, resulting in efficient, low bias low variance models.
theregister.com

Intel teases 'software-defined silicon' with Linux kernel contribution – and won't say why

Intel has teased a new tech it calls "Software Defined Silicon" (SDSi) but is saying almost nothing about it – and has told The Register it could amount to nothing. SDSi popped up around three weeks ago in a post to the Linux Kernel mailing list, in which an Intel Linux software engineer named David Box described it as "a post-manufacturing mechanism for activating additional silicon features".
vmware.com

MacOS Catalina doesn't boot on ESXi 6.7U3

I'm running ESXi 6.7 U3 17700523 on MacPro 7,1 (Intel cards on it). I know that MacPro 7,1 are not supported anymore by VMware. I managed to install MacOS Catalina, but after it reboots it gets stuck on Apple Logo (I did selected the VMware disk from boot manager, to make sure it boots from it). I downgraded one host at ESXi version 16075168 just to test.
linuxfoundation.org

what is Stand Among x86-64 Virtual Machines

I am reading some docs from potential solution supplier... Cannot find any word on web about the term "Stand Among x86-64 Virtual Machines". "Red Hat Linux support for Flex requires that the Client Enterprise Information Technologist be professionally certified to support and manage Flex Production Server requirements. for Stand Alone...
#Linux Kernel#Booting#Debugger#Nxp#Jtag#J Link#Config Debug Info#P15#R4#C2#C0#
linuxfoundation.org

TARS: Towards Building a Microservices Ecosystem

As software applications grow, companies need to move away from their locally hosted applications and shift into the cloud. One important cloud-native architectural approach to help with this change is microservices, in which applications have many small independently deployable components (or services). Based on this, this talk showcases an overview...
Hot Hardware

Apple Claims Powerful M1 Pro And Pro Max Chips Will Lay Waste To The Fastest PC Laptops

It was a little over a year ago when Apple announced plans to inject its Mac systems with its own custom Apple Silicon based on Arm, kicking Intel and its x86 chips to the curb in the process. What was said to be a two-year transition plan began in earnest with the M1 system-on-chip. That's officially a last-gen part now, with Apple today having introduced its upgraded M1 Max and M1 Pro.
linuxfoundation.org

Find Vulnerabilities Before Security Knocks on Your Door

Introducing integrated security scanning and testing as part of the early development cycle results in secure software delivery, compliant software, and enhanced operational reliability. This workshop will show development teams how to proactively resolve issues rather than wait for security to pass along urgent tickets to resolve later. Join Snyk...
linuxfoundation.org

Can't start the cluster

Need some help here to prepare the environment. When I try the comand bash k8scp.sh | tee $HOME/cp.out I get the following result:. error execution phase preflight: [preflight] Some fatal errors occurred:. [ERROR CRI]: container runtime is not running: output: time="2021-10-24T17:27:40Z" level=fatal msg="failed. to connect: failed to connect, make sure...
linuxfoundation.org

Hyperkube was deprecated, removed in 1.19

Lesson 03 presents hyperkube as a way to inspect master components options for kube-apiserver, kube-scheduller and kube-controller-manager. As the course applies to k8s 1.20,1.21 and 1.22, and its support removed since kubernetes 1.19 ¿should this section be removed?
linuxfoundation.org

am not able to download the training doc

[email protected]:~$ wget https://training.linuxfoundation.org/cm/LFD259/LFD259_V2021-01-13_SOLUTIONS.tar.xz--user=xxxx --password=xxxxxxx. --2021-10-27 05:35:44-- https://training.linuxfoundation.org/cm/LFD259/LFD259_V2021-01-13_SOLUTIONS.tar.xz--user=xxxxxx. Resolving training.linuxfoundation.org (training.linuxfoundation.org)... 151.101.41.5. Connecting to training.linuxfoundation.org (training.linuxfoundation.org)|151.101.41.5|:443... connected. Username/Password Authentication Failed. Hello,. Please note you are missing a space between the URL and the --user= part. Also you removed a zero. You can always use a browser to view the directory....
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi 3 Boots in Under 2 Seconds

For some makers, pushing the Raspberry Pi to its limits is just part of the experience. Today we’re sharing an impressive project from maker Furkan Tokaç who has managed to absolutely slash the Raspberry Pi 3 boot time. According to Tokaç, the normal boot time is just over 10 seconds...
linuxfoundation.org

0.6 Manipulating data Express async/await

**I wonder if this statement from your course is still relevant. " ... using async/await with Express is recommended against. Express was built before async/await syntax was part of the JavaScript language and as a result it does not always behave as expected." source: https://trainingportal.linuxfoundation.org/learn/course/nodejs-services-development-lfw212/manipulating-data-with-restful-services/manipulating-data-with-restful-services?page=8. **I wondering in which case...
linuxfoundation.org

LFS263 - updated content and labs now live

The course material has been updated, both lectures and labs. You can download a new set of lab exercises from the Resources tab (in the course Menu). To ensure you have access to the latest changes, please clear your cache. Regards,. Flavia. The Linux Foundation Training Team.
SPY

These Handy USB Adapters Will Upgrade the Connectivity of Your New Laptop

We all love our new laptops, but why do manufacturers insist on taking away our beloved USB-A and SD card ports? Well, here’s the workaround: USB adapters! There’s a good chance that you still have a lot of tech that’s not USB-C. A handy USB adapter can link your new computer with your USB-A hard drives and other tech so you don’t need to upgrade your entire technological life just because you got a new computer. There are a few different varieties of USB adapters: Single port adapters Docks Cables If you are looking to turn one or two of those USB-C cables into several...
techgig.com

Google bans 136 dangerous apps; see full list, uninstall now

With the increase of mobile device use in everyday life, it is no surprise to see cybercriminals targeting these endpoints for financial crimes. Zimperium zLabs recently discovered an aggressive mobile premium services campaign with upwards of 10 million victims globally, and the total amount stolen could be well into the hundreds of millions of Euros.
