Colorado ranks highly in new report on cleantech innovation hubs

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 6 days ago

A new report shows that Colorado is one of...

rockydailynews.com

rockydailynews.com

Colorado: Innovative approaches for a new frontier in vehicle electrification

Considered the next wave in transportation, states across the nation are targeting electric vehicle (EV) adoption and developing measures to advance this goal — but not without challenges. Colorado is leading a charge, developing funding measures, establishing policies, setting public-private-partnerships and looking to research and design to drive EV adoption across the state.
COLORADO STATE
redlakenationnews.com

New Report Highlights Massive Economic Benefits of Archaeology in Colorado

DENVER - Oct. 21, 2021 - A new report is showing that Coloradans had a lot to celebrate when they observed International Archaeology Day this past Saturday, October 16. Now available at archaeologybenefitscolorado.com, Archaeology for a Changing Colorado offers a comprehensive new picture of the field's bedrock importance to Colorado's economic, social, and environmental vitality. Made possible by a grant from the History Colorado State Historical Fund, the report offers insights relevant to rural areas and major urban centers alike. It is released as History Colorado's Office of Archaeology and Historic Preservation rolls out newly optimized services and fees at historycolorado.org/file-access.
COLORADO STATE
rockydailynews.com

Traveling nurses find lucrative, high-demand gigs in Colorado and beyond

DENVER (KDVR) — A simple Google search for “traveling nurse jobs – Denver” will highlight the need hospitals and outpatient facilities in Colorado have for nurses and other staff. Nurses who choose to travel for work say the profession is lucrative. “I have almost doubled the amount I made in...
COLORADO STATE
rockydailynews.com

Colorado tightens air pollution rules after staff shake-up

Colorado air quality regulators are moving to tighten oversight of small sources of air pollution, which critics contend have gotten a free pass under the previous policies of the state Air Pollution Control Division. Those policies were the target of a federal whistleblower complaint by division employees and an investigation...
COLORADO STATE
rockydailynews.com

Colorado’s COVID rent-assistance may have paid up to $4.4M in error

A popular COVID-19 rental assistance program mistakenly paid out at least $625,000 and perhaps as much as $4.4 million, the Colorado Office of the State Auditor said in a report released Monday. The state Division of Housing used the Property Owner Preservation program to make rent payments to landlords whose...
COLORADO STATE
#Technology Innovation#Hubs#News Broadcasters#Online News Aggregator
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationCanada

How Canada can leave 83 per cent of its oil in the ground and build strong new economies

Burning coal, oil and natural gas accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions. If we are to have a 50 per cent chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 C, more than 83 per cent of Canada’s oil reserves must stay underground. Yet the newly re-elected Liberal government, which has put climate change policy at the centre of its agenda, is planning a long life for fossil fuels. Instead of keeping them in ground, the Liberals have committed to capping and reducing emissions from the sector and then offsetting any remaining emissions by 2050. This would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
news3lv.com

Nevada drivers rank 17th best in the nation, according to new report

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new study conducted by QuoteWizard ranked Nevada drivers 17th best in the nation, based on a couple of factors. Data was taken from the latest 2021 figures, analyzing over two million insurance quotes from all 50 states. In order to determine overall driving quality, four...
NEVADA STATE
Politics
News 12

New York ranks among top 10 of happiest states in new report

New York has been ranked in the top 10 happiest states, according to a new report from NiceRX. New York came in ninth, with Hawaii, Connecticut and New Jersey rounding off the top three. Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi came in last. NiceRX said it based its standings on CDC data...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rockydailynews.com

Renewable natural gas fueling Colorado greenhouse gas battle

The fuel that comes out of the gleaming pumps at X3CNG’s west Greeley station has the telltale smell of fossil fuel. It runs a big truck with the heavy-duty efficiency of a fossil fuel. But the impact of the transaction can be the opposite of burning fossil fuel. X3CNG and...
COLORADO STATE
WLNS

State’s largest energy companies launch campaign to expand solar power

UNDATED (WOOD) — Consumers Energy and DTE Energy on Monday announced a new collaboration that aims to expand solar energy use. The MI Community Solar project will promote the billions of dollars being invested into community solar projects and future endeavors, educating homeowners and business owners about renewable energy opportunities. The goal is to extend […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KICK AM 1530

Is this city really the Richest city in the State of Missouri?

Forbes released a list of the "Richest" cities in each state, and according to their data, the richest town in Missouri is a town with less than 9,000 people. I have no reason to doubt Forbes, they are a trusted website resource, but when I saw their list of Richest & Poorest Cities in each state I was a little taken aback, to be honest, but the list starts to make sense when you realize they base the entire list on seemingly one major metric income.
MISSOURI STATE
davidsonian.com

Hurt Hub Names Innaugural Innovator in Residence

In 2017, the Commission on Race and Slavery was established to inspire initiatives and conversations through which the college would demonstrate accountability for its history. The commission, chaired by former U.S. Secretary of Transportation and Board of Trustees member Anthony Foxx ‘93, released its report August 19, 2020. The report highlighted Davidson’s history and offered recommendations to the college of ways to create infrastructures of ongoing support and commitment to building a just campus community.
COLLEGES
Virginia Mercury

Siemens Gamesa chooses Virginia for offshore wind turbine blade factory

PORTSMOUTH —  Siemens Gamesa announced Monday that it plans to build the United States’ first offshore wind turbine blade facility at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal, notching a major win for Virginia as it strives to become a hub for the nation’s fledgling offshore wind energy industry.  “Today’s announcement will help position Hampton Roads as the […] The post Siemens Gamesa chooses Virginia for offshore wind turbine blade factory appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Pantagraph

Watch now: Illinois State Innovation Hub looking for a home

Watch now: Illinois State Innovation Hub back hunting for physical location. The staff at Illinois State University's Innovation Hub are looking for short-term solutions while seeking a permanent physical space. Their previous plans were derailed when the developer pulled out of the Trail East project last month.
ILLINOIS STATE

