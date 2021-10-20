Colorado ranks highly in new report on cleantech innovation hubs

DENVER - Oct. 21, 2021 - A new report is showing that Coloradans had a lot to celebrate when they observed International Archaeology Day this past Saturday, October 16. Now available at archaeologybenefitscolorado.com, Archaeology for a Changing Colorado offers a comprehensive new picture of the field's bedrock importance to Colorado's economic, social, and environmental vitality. Made possible by a grant from the History Colorado State Historical Fund, the report offers insights relevant to rural areas and major urban centers alike. It is released as History Colorado's Office of Archaeology and Historic Preservation rolls out newly optimized services and fees at historycolorado.org/file-access.
