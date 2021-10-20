CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HKO-WHL-Scoring-Ldrs

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyreek Hill among 4 KC Chiefs who missed practice Wednesday; Chris...

www.kansascity.com

The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
The Spun

Andy Reid Shares What Chiefs Players Did On Plane Home

A poor start to the season for the Kansas City Chiefs only got worse on Sunday afternoon. The entire team, on both offense and defense, looked completely outmatched against the Tennessee Titans and fell to 3-4 on the year with a 27-3 loss. Kansas City hasn’t had a stretch of...
The Spun

Chiefs Defense To Reportedly Get Major Boost On Sunday

It’s no secret that the defense of the Kansas City Chiefs has struggled through the first six weeks of the season. The unit hasn’t been able to give Patrick Mahomes and company much help causing last year’s AFC champs to get off to an underwhelming 3-3 start. Although the defense...
Charvarius Ward
The Spun

Packers Could Be Missing A Ton Of Players Thursday Night

The Green Bay Packers put wide receiver Davante Adams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today, putting his status in doubt for Thursday night’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals. Adams needs two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart to be cleared to participate. If he doesn’t play, he won’t be the only...
#Whl#Ldrs#Hko#Kc Chiefs#The Chiefs
Kansas City Star

We asked who’s to blame for Kansas City Chiefs’ struggles. Here is how fans voted

In some parts of the country, CBS Sports made the decision to cut away from Sunday’s Chiefs-Titans game and show the Bengals’ victory over the Ravens. The reason for leaving the Chiefs’ game is because it was noncompetitive. Tennessee rolled to a huge halftime lead and the Chiefs never got back into it, as they lost 27-3.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Tennessee dominates Kansas City as Patrick Mahomes exits game in fourth

The Tennessee Titans defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Nashville 27-3. This matchup was decided in the first half, as Ryan Tannehill and the offense jumped out to a 27-0 lead. Watch the press conference live in the player below. The Titans did not punt at all in the first two quarters. Mahomes completed 20 The post Tennessee dominates Kansas City as Patrick Mahomes exits game in fourth appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kansas City Star

Seahawks left looking for answers after unexpected 2-5 start

The previous time Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks found themselves sitting at 2-5, the expectations were different. That was 10 years ago when the Seahawks were in transition and still laying the foundation of their eventual rise. It was before the arrival of Russell Wilson as their franchise quarterback, before the drafting of Bobby Wagner as their defensive anchor.
Kansas City Star

Lazard is latest Packers WR to go on reserve/COVID-19 list

Green Bay's decimated receiving group has taken one more hit as the Packers prepare to face the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals. Allen Lazard joined 2020 All-Pro wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Adams was placed on the list Monday. That means neither receiver is likely to play Thursday at...
Kansas City Star

Once an overlooked recruit, this K-State defender is now getting national attention

There was a time not so long ago when Felix Anudike-Uzomah didn’t think he was going to play college football. He was a senior defensive end at Lee’s Summit High School, and he wasn’t blessed with many scholarship offers. Bowling Green wanted him, but that school was too far away for his liking. He thought about going to North Dakota State, but the timing didn’t work out. A few bigger schools liked him as a walk-on, but he wasn’t interested. As December arrived in 2019, his preferred option was to attend Missouri “as a regular student.”
Kansas City Star

Ravens designate DE Derek Wolfe for return

The Baltimore Ravens have designated defensive end Derek Wolfe for return, allowing him to resume practicing. The Ravens announced the move Tuesday. Wolfe has been on injured reserve since Oct. 2 because of back problems. Wolfe was a regular starter for eight seasons with the Denver Broncos, then started eight...
Kansas City Star

Bucs fan gave back Tom Brady’s 600th TD ball. Here’s what he really wants in return.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass Sunday. Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy might have thrown away $500,000 at the same game. Kennedy was sitting in the front row behind the end zone at Raymond James Stadium when receiver Mike Evans caught the pass that made Brady the only NFL quarterback to reach that milestone.
Kansas City Star

Clemson RB Pace in COVID-19 protocol, out for Florida State

Clemson leading rusher Kobe Pace will miss the game with Florida State this week as he's in COVID-19 protocol. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney announced Pace's status Tuesday. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Pace has started five games for Clemson and leads the team with 327 yards on 59 carries. Clemson (4-3, 3-2...
Kansas City Star

Cowboys’ Urban, Canady will miss at least 3 games on IR

The Dallas Cowboys placed defensive lineman Brent Urban and cornerback Maurice Canady on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining both for at least three games. Urban has a triceps injury, and Canady sustained a concussion in Dallas' last game, a 35-29 overtime victory against New England on Oct. 17. The moves came a day after the Cowboys shifted receiver Michael Gallup to the IR-designated for return list.
