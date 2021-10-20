HKO-WHL-Scoring-Ldrs

There was a time not so long ago when Felix Anudike-Uzomah didn’t think he was going to play college football. He was a senior defensive end at Lee’s Summit High School, and he wasn’t blessed with many scholarship offers. Bowling Green wanted him, but that school was too far away for his liking. He thought about going to North Dakota State, but the timing didn’t work out. A few bigger schools liked him as a walk-on, but he wasn’t interested. As December arrived in 2019, his preferred option was to attend Missouri “as a regular student.”

