The Iowa Hawkeyes football team is the talk of the town in Iowa City, and rightfully so as the Hawkeyes are ranked #2 in the nation for the first time since 1985. But the success of the football team, coupled with the success we saw on the hardwood last season as Iowa reached the top-5 nationally there as well, has created a significant recruiting opportunity for Fran McCaffery and company. While the Iowa football team hosted nearly 80 prospects for their historic win of #4 Penn State on Saturday, other athletics programs took advantage of the stellar environment to host their own visitors.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 15 DAYS AGO