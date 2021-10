TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The community of Twin Falls will have more options for medical care when a new clinic opens on the northeast side of town as a local healthcare provider expands services. North Canyon Network of Care said it has finalized the purchase of a piece of property on the corner of Pole Line Road and Eastland Avenue to construct a new clinic building. CEO J'Dee Adams said the current orthopedic clinic in Twin Falls experienced rapid growth and ran out of space quickly, "As space became limited, and growth continued, we started looking for land where we could construct a larger facility to grow our orthopedic clinic and bring additional healthcare services to the Twin Falls community," he said in a prepared statement.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO