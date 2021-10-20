CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TribCast: Is the Texas Legislature finished for 2021?

Click2Houston.com
 6 days ago

www.click2houston.com

CBS DFW

Amid Fight Over Redistricting, Texas Legislature’s 3rd Special Session Ends With Passage Of Bipartisan Bills

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Amid a bitter fight over redistricting, the third special session of the Texas Legislature ended early Tuesday morning, Oct. 19 after lawmakers approved a variety of bills with bipartisan support. Lawmakers voted to increase the homestead exemption on school property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000. That would save an average homeowner about $175. State Representative Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, who serves as the Chair of the House Democratic Caucus praised the bill, SB 1. “I was glad to see that and this is a priority that Democrats have championed for years, every session, Democratic members of the State House have...
AUSTIN, TX
#The Texas Legislature
KSAT 12

Texas bill to block COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employers failed in Legislature after business groups rallied against it

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Bills intended to block any Texas entity, including hospitals and private businesses, from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees failed to pass the Texas Legislature before lawmakers adjourned the third special legislative session early Tuesday morning.
TEXAS STATE
News Break
Politics
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Discussion: Texas Legislature ends third special session

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Legislature adjourned from its third special session early this morning. The primary focus of the most recent 30-day special session was to redraw the state’s political maps for the next 10 years, based on new population data from the census. But lawmakers also worked on how to spend billions in federal COVID-19 relief funds and signed off on a last-minute proposal that will put to voters whether to increase the homestead property tax exemption.
AUSTIN, TX
defendernetwork.com

Texas Legislature gives $95.2M to TSU for construction projects

As the Texas Legislature adjourned, and special sessions finally come to an end, Texas Southern University experienced a much-needed win. The Texas House and Senate sent Senate Bill 52 to the Governor’s desk, a heavily negotiated statewide funding bill for construction projects for Texas’ public universities. The result? TSU will receive $95.2 million dollars for capital improvement projects.
POLITICS
Austin American-Statesman

Texas Legislature approves $3.3B for campus construction projects, sends bill to Abbott

The University of Texas and Texas State University would receive millions in funding for campus construction projects under a bill sent to Gov. Greg Abbott early Tuesday. Senate Bill 52 authorizes more than $3.3 billion in tuition revenue bonds for the construction of research buildings, health facilities and various other projects at public universities and health institutions across the state. The bill now awaits Abbott’s signature after passing the Texas House and Senate shortly before the year's third special legislative session came to a close.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Texas Legislature votes to raise homestead exemption, spend billions in COVID relief

Texas lawmakers late Monday approved an 11th-hour plan to provide property tax relief for roughly 5.7 million homeowners by asking voters to raise the state’s homestead exemption for school property taxes, capping the Legislature’s third special session of the year. Both chambers suspended a slew of rules shortly before midnight...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Cougar Online

UH System, UHS Universities Awarded $389 million during Texas Legislature’s Third Special Session

The Texas Legislature closed out the third special session of the year by allocating $339,485,554 in much-needed new funding for capital construction projects across the University of Houston System and its four universities: University of Houston (UH), University of Houston-Clear Lake (UHCL), University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) and University of Houston-Victoria (UHV). The funds, designated as “Capital Construction Assistance Projects,” will be used for construction and renovation of facilities. UH also received an additional $50 million for institutional enhancements.
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Texas voters will decide whether to lower their property tax payments after Legislature completes last-minute Hail Mary

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas voters will decide next year whether homeowners will get a trim in their property tax bills after lawmakers rammed a proposed constitutional amendment through both chambers shortly after it was first proposed Monday evening.
TEXAS STATE
El Campo Leader-News

Texas legislature adjourns, Abbott’s agenda in limbo

The Texas Legislature adjourned its third special session of the year on Tuesday despite a failure to pass all of Gov. Greg Abbott’s agenda. The legislature passed six out of 10 priorities assigned by Gov. Abbott, including how to spend billions in COVID-19 relief funds and the approval of new district maps before closing the session.
KCEN

The legislature created 'donut hole' district in Central Texas to protect incumbents: Can they do that?

BELL COUNTY, Texas — There are several principles state lawmakers could historically follow when redistricting, according to Baylor Political Science Professor Patrick Flavin. Lawmakers can decide to keep "communities of interest" together, they can keep districts compact and focus on keeping jurisdictional boundaries intact, he said. In practice, however, many...
TEXAS STATE

