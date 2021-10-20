TribCast: Is the Texas Legislature finished for 2021?

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Amid a bitter fight over redistricting, the third special session of the Texas Legislature ended early Tuesday morning, Oct. 19 after lawmakers approved a variety of bills with bipartisan support. Lawmakers voted to increase the homestead exemption on school property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000. That would save an average homeowner about $175. State Representative Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, who serves as the Chair of the House Democratic Caucus praised the bill, SB 1. “I was glad to see that and this is a priority that Democrats have championed for years, every session, Democratic members of the State House have...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO