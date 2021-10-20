Wyoming Coal Production Increases

Based on October 1 conditions, alfalfa hay production in Wyoming is forecast to total 1.13 million tons this year, down 41 percent from the 1.89 million tons produced in 2020, according to the October 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. If realized, this would be the lowest alfalfa hay production since 968,000 tons in 1985. Wyoming farmers and ranchers expect to harvest 450,000 acres of alfalfa hay this year, down 160,000 acres from 2020 and the lowest since 2013. Alfalfa hay yield is expected to average 2.50 tons per acre, compared with last year's yield of 3.10 tons per acre and the August forecast of 2.80 tons per acre. Producers expect to harvest 490,000 acres of other hay in 2021, up 20,000 acres from last year. Other hay production is forecast at 686,000 tons, down 14 percent from a year ago. If realized, this would be the lowest other hay production since 648,000 tons in 2013. Other hay yield is expected to average 1.40 tons per acre, compared with last year's yield of 1.70 tons per acre and the August forecast of 1.50 tons per acre. If realized, this would be the lowest other hay yield since 1.20 tons per acre in 2013.

WYOMING STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO